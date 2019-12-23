WPE Landscape Equipment breaks ground in Flamborough

WPE Landscape Equipment held an official groundbreaking ceremony for its new home on Highway 5 west of Waterdown on Monday, Dec. 16.

The business, which rents and sells landscape and contractor equipment, has locations in Dundas and Mississauga. The site on Highway 5 will be the new home of the facility currently located at Mill Street in Dundas, said WPE president Vince Borgdorff.

The new 30,000 square-foot facility will include retail space, a service centre and rentals, said Borgdorff. He added the new premises will feature 22,000 square feet of showroom and shop, and 6,000 square feet of warehouse space.

“We’re looking forward to having a facility that is over five times the size of our existing facility,” he said. “All these things have been done so we don’t have to have equipment sitting outside in the elements.

“It will give us room to serve our customers better and faster.”

The business was formerly known as Windmill Power Equipment — because of the owners’ Dutch heritage and early clientele — but changed its name to WPE Landscape Equipment because the growing customer base had difficulty associating windmills with their products. WPE has been in the outdoor power equipment industry since 1987 and began with a single technician/sales/customer service person in a single garage on King Street in Dundas.

Borgdorff said they plan to have the new location — which will employ the 20 to 25 people currently in Dundas — open by August 2020, adding the five-acre site offers great highway access on Highway 5.

"It’s nice to see the enthusiasm from the customers,” he said, adding they’ve had a lot of good feedback from customers about the new site. “We’re excited because we’ll have room to work.”

For her part, Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge said she’s pleased about the business’ move.

“It’s absolutely wonderful to see yet another business moving up to Flamborough,” she said. “We have a lot to offer up here and I’m delighted that WPE decided to locate up here in Ward 15, in Flamborough.”