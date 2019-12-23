Flamborough equipment donation boosts girls hockey in remote First Nation

Waterdown Rotarian Garry Flood said Dawson put the plea out to Rotary Clubs in the area, which is how the Waterdown club — and the Flamborough Hockey Association — got involved.

“We already had a relationship with (Caetano) and the FHA, so we teamed with them to get this done,” he said.

The collection of equipment included four sets of goalie equipment, skates, sticks, coaches and trainers kits, socks, jerseys and water bottles.

Flood said Rotary didn’t expect anywhere near the response they garnered.

“We are overwhelmed,” he said. “We are beside ourselves.

“We can’t thank the community enough for this.”

Caetano added there were also donations from Dundas — as the Flamborough Hockey Association’s rep programs are combined with Dundas — and the Flamborough Falcons Girls Hockey Association also donated several bags.

He said the amount exceeds his expectations of about 20 bags, and the whole initiative came together in just over two weeks.

“15 days at most,” he said. “It was a very, very quick turnaround, a very, very fast reaction, and an overwhelming response.”

The equipment will be shipped by Truckers For Change and Dawson said they plan to have it in the community by the third week of January.

Caetano said the Flamborough Hockey Association gets a tremendous amount of support from Rotary, so they want to give back to Rotary initiatives, such as the equipment drive.

“At the end of the day, we want kids to play hockey,” he said. “Whether it’s here, or we’re giving them what they need to play somewhere else.”