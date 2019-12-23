Flamborough equipment donation boosts girls hockey in remote First Nation

The Flamborough Hockey Association (FHA) is helping foster girls hockey in a remote Ontario First Nation.
Players from the organization donated more than 30 sets of equipment to Pikangikum First Nation, a fly-in community 230 kilometres north of Kenora.
Jim Dawson, from the Rotary Club of Norfolk Sunrise, said the club has been travelling to Pikangikum for eight years and said when Rotary got involved with Pikangikum they thought they might work to get clean water in the community. Instead, this year they received a request for hockey gear for high school age women.
“They said, ‘We want to keep our kids in school,’” he said, noting Pikangikum has a population of 3,200, with 50 per cent under the age of 18. “A big initiative is to have reasons for them to come to school — and hockey is a big way to do that.”
Two years ago a high school teacher at Enochay Birchstick School started a women’s hockey team after the pleading of some young women in the community, Dawson said. The team, he added, has had a significant impact on the women’s lives.
For example, one woman named Shandi said the rink is her special place, somewhere she can go during the winter to escape the pressures of living in a two-bedroom home with more than seven people — and parents struggling with addiction issues.
Joe Caetano, the Flamborough Hockey Association’s community and public relations director, said one of the association’s mottos is “building character through sport,” and the board felt the equipment drive was a great way to do so.
In fact, he said the organization’s minor peewee AE team, coached by Brad Beuttenmiller, was a driving force behind collecting the trove of equipment.
“The kids of the team put together the signage for communication,” he said, adding the association board emailed all their teams to donate. “We thank (them all) tremendously for the outpouring.
“That’s a great response, it was fantastic.”
Waterdown Rotarian Garry Flood said Dawson put the plea out to Rotary Clubs in the area, which is how the Waterdown club — and the Flamborough Hockey Association — got involved.
“We already had a relationship with (Caetano) and the FHA, so we teamed with them to get this done,” he said.
The collection of equipment included four sets of goalie equipment, skates, sticks, coaches and trainers kits, socks, jerseys and water bottles.
Flood said Rotary didn’t expect anywhere near the response they garnered.
“We are overwhelmed,” he said. “We are beside ourselves.
“We can’t thank the community enough for this.”
Caetano added there were also donations from Dundas — as the Flamborough Hockey Association’s rep programs are combined with Dundas — and the Flamborough Falcons Girls Hockey Association also donated several bags.
He said the amount exceeds his expectations of about 20 bags, and the whole initiative came together in just over two weeks.
“15 days at most,” he said. “It was a very, very quick turnaround, a very, very fast reaction, and an overwhelming response.”
The equipment will be shipped by Truckers For Change and Dawson said they plan to have it in the community by the third week of January.
Caetano said the Flamborough Hockey Association gets a tremendous amount of support from Rotary, so they want to give back to Rotary initiatives, such as the equipment drive.
“At the end of the day, we want kids to play hockey,” he said. “Whether it’s here, or we’re giving them what they need to play somewhere else.”
The Flamborough Hockey Association (FHA) is helping foster girls hockey in a remote Ontario First Nation.
Players from the organization donated more than 30 sets of equipment to Pikangikum First Nation, a fly-in community 230 kilometres north of Kenora.
Jim Dawson, from the Rotary Club of Norfolk Sunrise, said the club has been travelling to Pikangikum for eight years and said when Rotary got involved with Pikangikum they thought they might work to get clean water in the community. Instead, this year they received a request for hockey gear for high school age women.
“They said, ‘We want to keep our kids in school,’” he said, noting Pikangikum has a population of 3,200, with 50 per cent under the age of 18. “A big initiative is to have reasons for them to come to school — and hockey is a big way to do that.”
Two years ago a high school teacher at Enochay Birchstick School started a women’s hockey team after the pleading of some young women in the community, Dawson said. The team, he added, has had a significant impact on the women’s lives.
For example, one woman named Shandi said the rink is her special place, somewhere she can go during the winter to escape the pressures of living in a two-bedroom home with more than seven people — and parents struggling with addiction issues.
Joe Caetano, the Flamborough Hockey Association’s community and public relations director, said one of the association’s mottos is “building character through sport,” and the board felt the equipment drive was a great way to do so.
In fact, he said the organization’s minor peewee AE team, coached by Brad Beuttenmiller, was a driving force behind collecting the trove of equipment.
“The kids of the team put together the signage for communication,” he said, adding the association board emailed all their teams to donate. “We thank (them all) tremendously for the outpouring.
“That’s a great response, it was fantastic.”
Waterdown Rotarian Garry Flood said Dawson put the plea out to Rotary Clubs in the area, which is how the Waterdown club — and the Flamborough Hockey Association — got involved.
“We already had a relationship with (Caetano) and the FHA, so we teamed with them to get this done,” he said.
The collection of equipment included four sets of goalie equipment, skates, sticks, coaches and trainers kits, socks, jerseys and water bottles.
Flood said Rotary didn’t expect anywhere near the response they garnered.
“We are overwhelmed,” he said. “We are beside ourselves.
“We can’t thank the community enough for this.”
Caetano added there were also donations from Dundas — as the Flamborough Hockey Association’s rep programs are combined with Dundas — and the Flamborough Falcons Girls Hockey Association also donated several bags.
He said the amount exceeds his expectations of about 20 bags, and the whole initiative came together in just over two weeks.
“15 days at most,” he said. “It was a very, very quick turnaround, a very, very fast reaction, and an overwhelming response.”
The equipment will be shipped by Truckers For Change and Dawson said they plan to have it in the community by the third week of January.
Caetano said the Flamborough Hockey Association gets a tremendous amount of support from Rotary, so they want to give back to Rotary initiatives, such as the equipment drive.
“At the end of the day, we want kids to play hockey,” he said. “Whether it’s here, or we’re giving them what they need to play somewhere else.”
The Flamborough Hockey Association (FHA) is helping foster girls hockey in a remote Ontario First Nation.
Players from the organization donated more than 30 sets of equipment to Pikangikum First Nation, a fly-in community 230 kilometres north of Kenora.
Jim Dawson, from the Rotary Club of Norfolk Sunrise, said the club has been travelling to Pikangikum for eight years and said when Rotary got involved with Pikangikum they thought they might work to get clean water in the community. Instead, this year they received a request for hockey gear for high school age women.
“They said, ‘We want to keep our kids in school,’” he said, noting Pikangikum has a population of 3,200, with 50 per cent under the age of 18. “A big initiative is to have reasons for them to come to school — and hockey is a big way to do that.”
Two years ago a high school teacher at Enochay Birchstick School started a women’s hockey team after the pleading of some young women in the community, Dawson said. The team, he added, has had a significant impact on the women’s lives.
For example, one woman named Shandi said the rink is her special place, somewhere she can go during the winter to escape the pressures of living in a two-bedroom home with more than seven people — and parents struggling with addiction issues.
Joe Caetano, the Flamborough Hockey Association’s community and public relations director, said one of the association’s mottos is “building character through sport,” and the board felt the equipment drive was a great way to do so.
In fact, he said the organization’s minor peewee AE team, coached by Brad Beuttenmiller, was a driving force behind collecting the trove of equipment.
“The kids of the team put together the signage for communication,” he said, adding the association board emailed all their teams to donate. “We thank (them all) tremendously for the outpouring.
“That’s a great response, it was fantastic.”
Waterdown Rotarian Garry Flood said Dawson put the plea out to Rotary Clubs in the area, which is how the Waterdown club — and the Flamborough Hockey Association — got involved.
“We already had a relationship with (Caetano) and the FHA, so we teamed with them to get this done,” he said.
The collection of equipment included four sets of goalie equipment, skates, sticks, coaches and trainers kits, socks, jerseys and water bottles.
Flood said Rotary didn’t expect anywhere near the response they garnered.
“We are overwhelmed,” he said. “We are beside ourselves.
“We can’t thank the community enough for this.”
Caetano added there were also donations from Dundas — as the Flamborough Hockey Association’s rep programs are combined with Dundas — and the Flamborough Falcons Girls Hockey Association also donated several bags.
He said the amount exceeds his expectations of about 20 bags, and the whole initiative came together in just over two weeks.
“15 days at most,” he said. “It was a very, very quick turnaround, a very, very fast reaction, and an overwhelming response.”
The equipment will be shipped by Truckers For Change and Dawson said they plan to have it in the community by the third week of January.
Caetano said the Flamborough Hockey Association gets a tremendous amount of support from Rotary, so they want to give back to Rotary initiatives, such as the equipment drive.
“At the end of the day, we want kids to play hockey,” he said. “Whether it’s here, or we’re giving them what they need to play somewhere else.”