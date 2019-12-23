Can’t grow or sell pot, small staff remains at CannTrust’s Pelham site

Staff at CannTrust's Pelham facility has been cut by more than half since the Vaughan-based company's licences to grow and sell cannabis were suspended by Health Canada in September.

In July, Health Canada inspectors found cannabis being grown in unlicensed rooms there. They seized more than 4,000 kilograms of "implicated product" and took samples for more testing.

More than 350 staff worked at the Pelham operation on Balfour Road then.

At the same time, CannTrust put a voluntary hold on more of its product at its Vaughan processing plant.