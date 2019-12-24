Police are investigating 10 tow truck fires in Hamilton and the GTA

Police are investigating after seven tow trucks caught fire in the GTA, just days after three similar incidents in Hamilton.
All GTA fires took place over the weekend, with three occurring in York Region, three in Toronto and one in Peel Region. The Hamilton fires took place in the early hours of Dec. 17 in three separate locations in the city, with each Hamilton incident affecting a different tow truck company.
The incidents come amid reports of a turf war in the fiercely competitive industry.
Police aren't commenting on whether they suspect organized crime is linked to the incidents.
Hamilton police Const. Jerome Stewart said couldn't speak to whether or not police are investigating links to organized crime. He said if police believe there are links between the Hamilton and GTA fire, the forces would share information.
The Hamilton police's arson unit it responsible for investigating the Hamilton fires. The investigation is active and ongoing, he said.
York Region police Insp. Christina Dawson declined to comment on whether the fires are considered to be related to organized crime.
According to reporting from the Star's Peter Edwards, a police organized crime source said the violence is believed to be the work of aggressive newcomers pushing their way into the GTA towing business.
People in the towing industry say things are getting more violent after a year already marred by arson and shootings.
"It seems to be escalating quite rapidly," Mark Graves, president of the Provincial Towing Association, which has been calling for provincial standards to govern the industry, told the Star on Monday.
"We all have concerns," said Graves, whose association represents roughly 150 companies.
"Everybody's concerned about their own safety."
Graves said the violence is driving some ethical operators out of the business and preventing others from entering the industry.
The first of the GTA fires occurred at 4:30 a.m. Saturday in a tow truck at a Richmond Hill residence.
On Monday, York police responded at 3:30 a.m. to two separate calls for two trucks on fire, also in Richmond Hill.
At about the same time as the Monday fires, there were three other incidents in North York.
Not long after that, a car and a pickup truck were torched in Peel Region.
There were no injuries and the tow trucks are believed to have been intentionally set on fire, police said.
On Dec. 8, at least three bullets were fired at tow truck drivers in York Region at Highway 404 and Major Mackenzie Drive East by a man who stepped out of a white Ford F150 truck. The drivers weren't hit by any of the shots.
—With files from Peter Edwards.
