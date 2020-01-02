Cannabis control fever grips south Niagara

Port Colborne’s Ward 4 Coun. Harry Wells, one of city hall’s more vocal opponents of cannabis facilities, said it falls on the city to enforce proper cannabis regulations, because the federal regulations from Health Canada are inadequate. When the city’s interim control bylaw comes back for approval in early 2020, Wells said he wants to see it include strict regulations around light and odour pollution.

Over in Welland, city hall staff recommended against bringing in an interim cannabis control bylaw, but councillors forged ahead with one nonetheless. Staff and some councillors, like Ward 4 Coun. Bryan Green, said their chief concern was the ongoing legal challenge against Pelham’s use of the interim bylaw to put the brakes on cannabis facilities.

Some councillors in Fort Erie said they share similar concerns, and aren’t keen to see the town introduce its own interim cannabis control bylaw.

“It’s been more than a year since legalization, and the cannabis industry has only brought positive things here,” said Ward 1 Coun. George McDermott, who noted two local cannabis operations, CannaCure and Stevens Greens, are growing the town’s employment options and putting people to work.

A third cannabis company, Greenherb Farms, is in the process of setting up shop in Ridgeway. Neighbours are none too pleased about that facility, and have vowed to bring a fight to town hall. The ward councillor for that area, Ward 6 Coun. Ann Marie Noyes, has given notice of motion that she plans to seek an interim control bylaw in early 2020.

“Considering the legal challenges and headaches that an interim control bylaw has caused Pelham and other municipalities, it doesn’t look like a good idea to me,” said McDermott, who noted federal regulations will still allow people to grow cannabis in their backyards, so concerns about odour and property values are moot. “I won’t support any kind of control bylaw that seeks to undermine the growth of the cannabis industry in Fort Erie.”

Neighbours of the Ridge Road cannabis facility have formed a citizens group in opposition to the proposed cannabis farm on their street. Nearby residents like Cathy Tatarnok said she worries about the underground water supply, since most people on the street are on well water.

“They’re going to use so much water, it could dry the well,” said Tatarnok.

Issues of odour, light and water aside, a consistent theme from those in opposition to cannabis facilities is a perceived loss of home value.

Tatarnok said she worries her home has shed $50,000 or $100,000 worth of value due to the nearby cannabis facility. At his mayor’s breakfast earlier this year, Pelham mayor Marv Junkin claimed homeowners in Fenwick have lost 25 per cent of the value of their homes due to the nearby cannabis facilities.

“Everyone says it’s going to devalue their home, but I’ve never seen any evidence to back those claims up,” said McDermott.

Indeed, there appears to be no study or research that shows homes devalued as a result of their proximity to cannabis-related facilities. In fact, the only such study, published in April 2019 by the Cato Institute, found the opposite to be true. According to their results, which looked at five years worth of data since legalization in Colorado, homes in close proximity to cannabis-related operations increased in value by 8.4 per cent more than homes located further away from those same facilities.

On the Ontario multi-listing system for real estate in December, the average price of a home listed for sale in Fenwick was $799,400. That’s up about 9 per cent since Ontario legalized cannabis.