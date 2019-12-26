Resolutions plot path to 2020 financial health

As 2019 fades in the rear-view mirror and 2020 looms ahead, advisers recommend that Canadians assessing their current financial health take a look back to discover how they got there and what they can resolve to do differently in the coming year.

"The point going into the New Year for a resolution is just do something, take the first step," said Brian Betz, a counsellor at Money Mentors in Calgary. "Put down a spending plan on paper."

Just resolving to spend less won't cut it, he said. It's time to be specific. Set realistic goals and achievable targets, with a specific timeline.

And that applies to extra income raised by getting a part-time job or selling an unneeded asset.

"Put it on your debt or into your savings. Make sure it's earmarked for something," said Betz.

When Mark Kalinowski, a financial educator for the Credit Counselling Society, cut back on his caffeine habit after a spending review revealed his addiction to Tim Hortons coffee was costing him about $15 a day, or about $5,500 a year — much more than he expected.

Keeping track of spending is easier these days because of technology, he said, noting there are many free budgeting programs and apps available to track and warn consumers when they spend unwisely.

"Keep your ultimate goal really visible," he advised. "If you want to go on a vacation to Paris, make it the screensaver on your phone."

Never go to the grocery store without a shopping list, Kalinowski added. But buy pork or chicken when it's on sale, even if your grocery list says beef.

Employees should also resolve to take full advantage of employer programs, he said. They should find out if their employer will pay for part of a gym membership or cover other fees and always claim allowed expenses for things like mileage, parking, physiotherapy, dental appointments and pharmaceutical drugs.