‘Do you want to live or die’: Son forced to interpret for his deaf parents at Hamilton Health Sciences

The end result was a lot of confusion, said Davidson.

"My father didn't understand the question well. His answer was, 'My heart is strong. Why would it stop?'"

Davidson said the doctor then accused him of not properly interpreting his dad's answer.

"The doctor had the nerve to question whether I was answering for him," said Davidson. "I was frustrated. Why did you make me ask the question if you are going to question what the answer is?"

He said the doctor had no regard for how difficult it would be for a son to interpret such a conversation. Davidson said it was the same when his mom was in hospital from Nov. 3, 2018, until she died Dec. 24 last year.

The CHS says it's inappropriate for family members to be used as a go-between, particularly when a patient's health is being discussed and medical terms used.

"I'm asking my parents, 'Do you want to live or die' and I've had to do it twice less than a year apart," he said.

He also had to tell his dad that he might have cancer and would be undergoing tests.

"I spelled it," said Davidson. "My dad showed me the sign for cancer, so now I've learned that one."

The family said it took nearly four weeks for Davidson's mother to get minimal translation services before she died. Davidson said his dad never got an interpreter before he left the hospital.

The CHS has no waiting list and fulfils around 90 per cent of the roughly 19,000 requests it gets in Ontario each year for interpreters for medical reasons.

Interpreters can come for key discussions or as much as 24-hours-a-day, but the hospital gets to set the parameters.

Hospitals can also go to any service provider as long as the interpreter is qualified.

"I think that's the problem, the hospital has to pay for it," said Davidson. "With all these budget cuts, they can't afford to give people their rights."

The HHS statement says that staff and physicians "work very hard to meet the unique needs of every patient in our care on a daily basis. It is an important part of our organization's values to show respect, caring and accountability in the services we provide ... We have polices and tools in place organizationwide to help our staff and physicians arrange interpretation services which would include ASL for any patients in our care."

But Davidson says that statement is a far cry from his family's experience.

Instead, staff got by "with writing on pieces of paper and me," said Davidson, who lives in Toronto.

"From a very young age, I started to translate for them when we went places. For me, it's the status quo, but it shouldn't be."

