Ward 12 in 2020

As the calendar flips to 2020, the Review has reached out to Flamborough’s three councillors — Ward 12’s Lloyd Ferguson, Ward 13’s Arlene VanderBeek and Ward 15’s Judi Partridge — to nail down their top priorities for Flamborough in the coming year.

In the first instalment, Lloyd Ferguson shares his top priorities around the council table in 2020.

Coun. Lloyd Ferguson, Ward 12

Priority 1: Get Lynden well commissioned

“My nickname around the council table is 'Frugal Fergie,' and I’m going to fight for (as) low of taxes as I can.” — Ward 12 Coun. Lloyd Ferguson

The project will see a new well, treatment system and underground reservoir installed at the current well site on Governors Road. The new system will be able to serve a greater population — and Hamilton Water hopes that, as they are not seeing lead levels in testing at the new well site, they will be able to end the long-standing lead advisory for Lynden.

Ferguson said the well will be finished in the spring and blow-off valves have already been installed. He added that the valves will allow the system to be flushed out when the new well is ready to be commissioned.

“Get the residents of Flamborough off a ‘do not drink’ advisory on their current water system,” he said. “It will be fully commissioned by late spring.”

Priority 2: Enforce new fill dumping bylaw

The new bylaw will mean that no fill can be dumped in the City of Hamilton that doesn’t originate from within the city’s boundaries, and the site owner must be a farmer.

Ferguson said there must be a specific plan for the amount of fill and the detailed topography drawings so a landowner can’t say they're planning to bring in 50 truckloads of fill, but actually dump 500.