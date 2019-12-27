Ward 12 in 2020

As the calendar flips to 2020, the Review has reached out to Flamborough’s three councillors — Ward 12’s Lloyd Ferguson, Ward 13’s Arlene VanderBeek and Ward 15’s Judi Partridge — to nail down their top priorities for Flamborough in the coming year.
In the first instalment, Lloyd Ferguson shares his top priorities around the council table in 2020.
Coun. Lloyd Ferguson, Ward 12
Priority 1: Get Lynden well commissioned
The project will see a new well, treatment system and underground reservoir installed at the current well site on Governors Road. The new system will be able to serve a greater population — and Hamilton Water hopes that, as they are not seeing lead levels in testing at the new well site, they will be able to end the long-standing lead advisory for Lynden.
Ferguson said the well will be finished in the spring and blow-off valves have already been installed. He added that the valves will allow the system to be flushed out when the new well is ready to be commissioned.
“Get the residents of Flamborough off a ‘do not drink’ advisory on their current water system,” he said. “It will be fully commissioned by late spring.”
Priority 2: Enforce new fill dumping bylaw
The new bylaw will mean that no fill can be dumped in the City of Hamilton that doesn’t originate from within the city’s boundaries, and the site owner must be a farmer.
Ferguson said there must be a specific plan for the amount of fill and the detailed topography drawings so a landowner can’t say they're planning to bring in 50 truckloads of fill, but actually dump 500.
“The poster child (of) why we needed to fix this was Waterdown Garden Supplies,” he said. “I will be focusing heavily on enforcing that and making sure it’s enforced throughout the rural areas of my ward — particularly west Flamborough.”
He said the issues include possible impacts on the ground water in the area the fill is dumped, as well as tracking mud and damaging rural roads.
“Those problems should also be relieved as a result of this bylaw,” he said.
Priority 3: Keep taxes low
Ferguson said he plans to fight to keep taxes as low as he can in a relentless quest for cost reduction.
“My nickname around the council table is 'Frugal Fergie,' and I’m going to fight for (as) low of taxes as I can,” he said. “It’s complicated this year because of all the downloading from the province, particularly around public health.”
Ferguson added that he hears about it frequently for residents across the ward — including in both Flamborough and Ancaster.
Other priorities: Ancaster Arts Centre, potentially replacing sidewalks in Lynden, new 40 kilometres per hour speed limit on residential streets city-wide.
Next week, Ward 13 Coun. Arlene VanderBeek shares her top priorities for 2020.
As the calendar flips to 2020, the Review has reached out to Flamborough’s three councillors — Ward 12’s Lloyd Ferguson, Ward 13’s Arlene VanderBeek and Ward 15’s Judi Partridge — to nail down their top priorities for Flamborough in the coming year.
In the first instalment, Lloyd Ferguson shares his top priorities around the council table in 2020.
Coun. Lloyd Ferguson, Ward 12
Priority 1: Get Lynden well commissioned
The project will see a new well, treatment system and underground reservoir installed at the current well site on Governors Road. The new system will be able to serve a greater population — and Hamilton Water hopes that, as they are not seeing lead levels in testing at the new well site, they will be able to end the long-standing lead advisory for Lynden.
Ferguson said the well will be finished in the spring and blow-off valves have already been installed. He added that the valves will allow the system to be flushed out when the new well is ready to be commissioned.
“Get the residents of Flamborough off a ‘do not drink’ advisory on their current water system,” he said. “It will be fully commissioned by late spring.”
Priority 2: Enforce new fill dumping bylaw
The new bylaw will mean that no fill can be dumped in the City of Hamilton that doesn’t originate from within the city’s boundaries, and the site owner must be a farmer.
Ferguson said there must be a specific plan for the amount of fill and the detailed topography drawings so a landowner can’t say they're planning to bring in 50 truckloads of fill, but actually dump 500.
“The poster child (of) why we needed to fix this was Waterdown Garden Supplies,” he said. “I will be focusing heavily on enforcing that and making sure it’s enforced throughout the rural areas of my ward — particularly west Flamborough.”
He said the issues include possible impacts on the ground water in the area the fill is dumped, as well as tracking mud and damaging rural roads.
“Those problems should also be relieved as a result of this bylaw,” he said.
Priority 3: Keep taxes low
Ferguson said he plans to fight to keep taxes as low as he can in a relentless quest for cost reduction.
“My nickname around the council table is 'Frugal Fergie,' and I’m going to fight for (as) low of taxes as I can,” he said. “It’s complicated this year because of all the downloading from the province, particularly around public health.”
Ferguson added that he hears about it frequently for residents across the ward — including in both Flamborough and Ancaster.
Other priorities: Ancaster Arts Centre, potentially replacing sidewalks in Lynden, new 40 kilometres per hour speed limit on residential streets city-wide.
Next week, Ward 13 Coun. Arlene VanderBeek shares her top priorities for 2020.
As the calendar flips to 2020, the Review has reached out to Flamborough’s three councillors — Ward 12’s Lloyd Ferguson, Ward 13’s Arlene VanderBeek and Ward 15’s Judi Partridge — to nail down their top priorities for Flamborough in the coming year.
In the first instalment, Lloyd Ferguson shares his top priorities around the council table in 2020.
Coun. Lloyd Ferguson, Ward 12
Priority 1: Get Lynden well commissioned
The project will see a new well, treatment system and underground reservoir installed at the current well site on Governors Road. The new system will be able to serve a greater population — and Hamilton Water hopes that, as they are not seeing lead levels in testing at the new well site, they will be able to end the long-standing lead advisory for Lynden.
Ferguson said the well will be finished in the spring and blow-off valves have already been installed. He added that the valves will allow the system to be flushed out when the new well is ready to be commissioned.
“Get the residents of Flamborough off a ‘do not drink’ advisory on their current water system,” he said. “It will be fully commissioned by late spring.”
Priority 2: Enforce new fill dumping bylaw
The new bylaw will mean that no fill can be dumped in the City of Hamilton that doesn’t originate from within the city’s boundaries, and the site owner must be a farmer.
Ferguson said there must be a specific plan for the amount of fill and the detailed topography drawings so a landowner can’t say they're planning to bring in 50 truckloads of fill, but actually dump 500.
“The poster child (of) why we needed to fix this was Waterdown Garden Supplies,” he said. “I will be focusing heavily on enforcing that and making sure it’s enforced throughout the rural areas of my ward — particularly west Flamborough.”
He said the issues include possible impacts on the ground water in the area the fill is dumped, as well as tracking mud and damaging rural roads.
“Those problems should also be relieved as a result of this bylaw,” he said.
Priority 3: Keep taxes low
Ferguson said he plans to fight to keep taxes as low as he can in a relentless quest for cost reduction.
“My nickname around the council table is 'Frugal Fergie,' and I’m going to fight for (as) low of taxes as I can,” he said. “It’s complicated this year because of all the downloading from the province, particularly around public health.”
Ferguson added that he hears about it frequently for residents across the ward — including in both Flamborough and Ancaster.
Other priorities: Ancaster Arts Centre, potentially replacing sidewalks in Lynden, new 40 kilometres per hour speed limit on residential streets city-wide.
Next week, Ward 13 Coun. Arlene VanderBeek shares her top priorities for 2020.