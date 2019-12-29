Four unsolved cases included in Hamilton homicides of 2019

Luppino was fatally shot in the doorway of his 56 Mountain Brow Blvd. home Jan. 30 in what police say was a professional hit. The 43-year-old was the son of Hamilton mobster Rocco Luppino. Police believe his murder may have been intended to send a message to traditional organized crime family members.

Status: unsolved. Police released a high-quality surveillance image of the alleged shooter and have had several tips about possible identity, but no one has been charged.

Abdalla Hassan

The 17-year-old was found shot in the back of the head inside his family's car. The car had crashed down a densely wooded embankment off Patterson Road in rural Dundas on April 15.

Status: Three Hamilton teens are charged with first-degree murder. They cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. One of the teens was granted bail in October.

Carel Douse

The 33-year-old was stabbed multiple times in an attack that began inside a King Street East barbershop and ended on a stranger's porch on East Avenue North early on May 18.

Status: Three men face first-degree murder charges. Samitar Hassan was arrested in Toronto a month after the homicide. Alieu Jeng and Daniel Wise were arrested in July in Toronto and Brampton. The case remains before the courts.

Wayne Bilodeau

The 46-year-old was fatally stabbed May 25 inside a walk-up apartment at 15 Lamoreaux St. after what police said was a fight between childhood friends.

Status: Robert Surridge is charged with second-degree murder.

Tyquan Brown

The 23-year-old was stabbed outside a home on Sherman Avenue North and Case Street on May 31. He had been at a Raptors viewing party in the home when a man got out of a vehicle and stabbed Brown. The accused was allegedly upset his ex-girlfriend was with the group.

Status:Dylon Duarte is charged with first-degree murder.

Suleiman Husaini

The 31-year-old Toronto man was shot July 7 on Carling Street, near Tope Crescent in west Hamilton.

Status: unsolved

Nikko Sienna

The 28-year-old was shot multiple times when an intruder broke down the front door of his family's Magnolia Drive home in the middle of the night July 30. The family had called police earlier in the evening about a neighbour who was allegedly looking into and banging on windows.

Status: Mark Duckett, 26, is charged with first-degree murder.

Gerald (Gerry) Lawrence

The 76-year-old retired Hamilton man was found dead in his third-floor apartment at 555 Queenston Rd., a subsidized seniors building, by a friend Sept. 29. He lived alone and police said it was clear he had suffered some trauma and was deceased. Police have not released cause of death, with Det. Sgt. Steve Bereziuk noting that only the killer knows what happened. Detectives have an "investigative theory" about what happened.

Status: unsolved

Cheryl Nicholl and Donald Lowe

The bodies of the 32-year-old woman and her 62-year-old boyfriend were found inside their Towercrest Drive home late Nov. 2 after a tip to check on their well being. They had been shot sometime overnight Friday into early Saturday. Police said they were shot by 33-year-old David Thomson, who was later found dead of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound in a Brantford hotel.

Police believe there was a verbal dispute about a debt, where Thomson was the aggressor, before the shooting. No one else was involved.

Status: homicide case is closed; there is an ongoing Special Investigations Unit investigation because police were outside the Brantford hotel when the gunshot was heard.

Devan Selvey

The 14-year-old died in his mom's arms after being stabbed behind Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School. His mom, Shari-Ann Selvey, says her son was being bullied in school and had called her there that day after a boy, who was supposed to be suspended, was inside the school. There was a confrontation behind the school involving several kids.

Selvey's death has sparked a national conversation around the issue of bullying in schools.

Status: Two brothers — a 14-year-old and an 18-year-old — were charged with first degree murder. The charge against the older brother was later dropped and he faces new charges of assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance and possession of a prohibited weapon. He's out on bail. The 14-year-old — who allegedly wielded the knife — remains in custody charged with first degree murder.

Obsa Junedi-Mohamed

The 29-year-old was shot in the head point blank outside Boulevard Billiards early Oct. 19.

He had been with a group at the York Boulevard pool hall that night when there was an argument and "minor physical altercation" between the victim and shooter. They had been friends, but had a recent falling out. Police recovered drugs as part of the investigation.

Status: Ibrahim Issak-Hussen is wanted for first-degree murder on a Canada-wide warrant that has been endorsed by Interpol. Det. Sgt. Peter Thom says Issak-Hussen flew to Ethiopia on the morning of Oct. 20, before he'd been identified as the alleged shooter. He then boarded another flight to Kenya. Neither Ethiopia nor Kenya have extradition treaties with Canada. However, if he's caught in a country with an extradition agreement he will be sent back to Canada.

Jeffrey (Jeff) Johnson

The 39-year-old husband and father was shot getting into his car as he left to go to work outside his West 4th Street bungalow Dec. 6. No one heard the gunshot, but a neighbour discovered him on the road and ran to get his wife.

Det. Sgt. Steve Bereziuk said police still do not know why he was targeted, but it appears someone knew his morning routine. Johnson was not known to police and did not have a criminal record. Police have some surveillance video from around the scene, but have not released any suspect or vehicle description.

Status: unsolved

In 2019 there were also several homicide cases that came to court, including:

• In January Dalibor Klaric was found guilty of first degree murder for the 2013 beating death of Jiali Zhang.

• In April, Thomas Harpula was found not criminally responsible because of mental illness for killing his father, John Harpula.

• In October, Antonio Charles was sentenced to an additional two years, less a day after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the 2017 stabbing death of Melvin Jn'Marie.

• Also in October, a jury found Samson Aristor guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Reald Vercani. Sentencing has been postponed after his lawyer asked for a cultural assessment.

• In November Dale King was found not guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi. He argued self-defence.

There are several court cases due to begin in January: a new trial for Jeremy Hall, charged in the murder of Billy Mason, and Justin Dumpfrey, charged in the murder of Holly Hamilton.

noreilly@thespec.com

905-526-3199 | @NicoleatTheSpec

noreilly@thespec.com

905-526-3199 | @NicoleatTheSpec