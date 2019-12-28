Warm Hamilton weather expected to stick around into 2020

Hamilton lost out on a white Christmas, and things aren't looking great for New Year's either.

According to Steven Flisfeder, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, we're in for more unseasonably warm weather in the coming days, though nothing like the 11.5 C we hit on Friday.

And, sadly, rain's being added to the mix.

Hamiltonians can expect rain Sunday, with a risk of freezing rain in the late morning. Rain is expected to continue overnight Sunday, tapering off on Monday.