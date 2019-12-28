Ottawa 67's crush Kingston Frontenacs 7-2

LEON'S CENTRE, KINGSTON — Marco Rossi had two goals and an assist leading the Ottawa 67's to a 7-2 victory over the Kingston Frontenacs in Ontario Hockey League action. Adam Varga also scored two goals for the 67's.

The Frontenacs took an early 1-0 lead in the first period on a goal by Jordan Frasca.

Ottawa took a 5-2 lead in the second period led by two goals from Varga, a pair from Rossi and a goal from Jack Beck. Shane Wright scored for Kingston.

The 67's added on in the third, extending their lead to 7-2 after goals from Jack Quinn and Joseph Garreffa.