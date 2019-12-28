Oshawa Generals defeat Barrie Colts 6-5 in overtime

COLTS CENTRE, BARRIE — Serron Noel scored the game-winner in leading the Oshawa Generals to a 6-5 overtime victory over the Barrie Colts in OHL action.

Aidan Brown had a goal and two assists for the Colts.

The Colts took an early 2-1 lead in the first period after goals from Brown and Piercey. Brett Neumann scored for Oshawa.

The Generals tied the score 4-4 in the second period led by goals from Allan McShane, Neumann and Brett Harrison. Piercey and Jason Willms scored for Barrie.