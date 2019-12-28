Mississauga Steelheads double up Owen Sound Attack 6-3

HARRY LUMLEY BAYSHORE COMMUNITY CENTRE, OWEN SOUND — Cole Schwindt scored a hat trick leading the Mississauga Steelheads to a 6-3 victory over the Owen Sound Attack. Nicholas Canade added two goals and two assists for the Steelheads.
Brady Lyle had two assists for Owen Sound.
The Steelheads led 1-0 at the end of the first period after Canade scored.
Mississauga jumped ahead 3-0 in the second period after goals from Canade and Schwindt.
Mississauga held the lead in the third period. Schwindt scored twice and James Hardie scored for the Steelheads while Carter Robertson, Adam McMaster and Kaleb Pearson scored for Owen Sound.
On the power play, the Steelheads did not convert their lone opportunity while the Attack scored once in three opportunities.
The Stars of the game were: 1. Cole Schwindt (Mississauga), 2. Nicholas Canade (Mississauga) and 3. Brady Lyle (Owen Sound).
