Mob wars: An early history of Mafia in Hamilton

The tight family ties has made Calabrian Mafia traditionally harder for police to infiltrate, with perhaps the biggest exception being the recent RCMP-led, joint forces Project Otremens that saw a high-level turncoat become a paid police agent, bringing down Dom and Joey Violi.

There have been countless court cases on everything from murder, to extortion, to drug trafficking, to illegal gambling, all highlighting how the Mob makes money and what violence they are capable of. But the Mafia has also always been good at running a mix of illegal and legitimate businesses — a means to launder money, but also making it difficult for authorities to follow money trails.

Before the recent resurgence of violence, there were years of silence where the public could be forgiven for thinking the Mafia was gone or diminished. But that was never true.

When things are quiet that is usually a sign business is going well for traditional organized crime; there is a balance of power. But a disruption in the power, a vacuum left by a major player's death or incarceration, or a power play, can lead to full-out Mob wars.

The Mafia never forgets. Vengeance is rarely swift or careless, but rather carefully planned.

Here are the Mafia families and major players that have controlled, killed and been killed in Hamilton's long history of traditional organized crime.