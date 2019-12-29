London Knights defeat Sarnia Sting 4-3 in overtime

PROGRESSIVE AUTO SALES ARENA, SARNIA — Billy Moskal netted the game-winner leading the London Knights to a 4-3 overtime victory over the Sarnia Sting in OHL action. Jonathan Gruden added two assists for the Knights.

The Sting took an early 1-0 lead in the first period on a goal by Jacob Perreault.

The Knights tied the score 2-2 in the second period after goals from Antonio Stranges and Sahil Panwar. Brayden Guy scored for the Sting.

The score was tied 3-3 after three periods, sending the game to overtime. Luke Evangelista scored for London while Ryan McGregor scored for Sarnia.