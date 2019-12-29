North Bay Battalion defeat Oshawa Generals 6-5 in overtime

TRIBUTE COMMUNITIES CENTRE, OSHAWA — Liam Arnsby scored the game-winner in leading the North Bay Battalion to a 6-5 overtime victory over the Oshawa Generals in OHL action. Brad Chenier added a goal and two assists for the Battalion.
Brett Neumann scored two goals and Serron Noel had a goal and two assists for the Generals.
The teams were tied 2-2 at the end of the first period. Brandon Coe and Kyle Jackson scored for the Battalion while Neumann and Ty Tullio scored for the Generals.
The score was tied 4-4 at the end of the second. Chenier and Mason Primeau scored for the Battalion while Noel and Neumann scored for the Generals.
The score was tied 5-5 after three periods, sending the game to overtime. Coe scored again for North Bay while Allan McShane scored for the Generals.
On the power play, the Battalion failed to score in two opportunities while the Generals scored once in three chances.
The Stars of the game were: 1. Brett Neumann (Oshawa), 2. Serron Noel (Oshawa) and 3. Brad Chenier (North Bay).
TRIBUTE COMMUNITIES CENTRE, OSHAWA — Liam Arnsby scored the game-winner in leading the North Bay Battalion to a 6-5 overtime victory over the Oshawa Generals in OHL action. Brad Chenier added a goal and two assists for the Battalion.
Brett Neumann scored two goals and Serron Noel had a goal and two assists for the Generals.
The teams were tied 2-2 at the end of the first period. Brandon Coe and Kyle Jackson scored for the Battalion while Neumann and Ty Tullio scored for the Generals.
The score was tied 4-4 at the end of the second. Chenier and Mason Primeau scored for the Battalion while Noel and Neumann scored for the Generals.
The score was tied 5-5 after three periods, sending the game to overtime. Coe scored again for North Bay while Allan McShane scored for the Generals.
On the power play, the Battalion failed to score in two opportunities while the Generals scored once in three chances.
The Stars of the game were: 1. Brett Neumann (Oshawa), 2. Serron Noel (Oshawa) and 3. Brad Chenier (North Bay).
TRIBUTE COMMUNITIES CENTRE, OSHAWA — Liam Arnsby scored the game-winner in leading the North Bay Battalion to a 6-5 overtime victory over the Oshawa Generals in OHL action. Brad Chenier added a goal and two assists for the Battalion.
Brett Neumann scored two goals and Serron Noel had a goal and two assists for the Generals.
The teams were tied 2-2 at the end of the first period. Brandon Coe and Kyle Jackson scored for the Battalion while Neumann and Ty Tullio scored for the Generals.
The score was tied 4-4 at the end of the second. Chenier and Mason Primeau scored for the Battalion while Noel and Neumann scored for the Generals.
The score was tied 5-5 after three periods, sending the game to overtime. Coe scored again for North Bay while Allan McShane scored for the Generals.
On the power play, the Battalion failed to score in two opportunities while the Generals scored once in three chances.
The Stars of the game were: 1. Brett Neumann (Oshawa), 2. Serron Noel (Oshawa) and 3. Brad Chenier (North Bay).