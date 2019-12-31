Tragedy on Flamborough roads, a mobster, massive development plans and business closures: The Review's most-read stories of 2019

After 39 years of farming, Bert Hekman was forced to retire due to health reasons and the orchard – a popular destination among families during apple picking season – is being removed. A new business, however, has sprouted at the Parkside Drive property, where patrons can pick up baked goods and soup.

A 16-year-old from Stoney Creek was charged with assault with a weapon after a fight, involving a knife, broke out in the parking lot of Waterdown District High School in early January.

Krpan Group unveiled plans for a massive development that has the potential to drastically reshape the area around Clappison's Corners. The iConnect proposed development would include 2,000 residential units, 1.5 million square feet of commercial space and some 3,000 jobs.

Nicole Avsec was driving to her summer job on Aug. 25, when she was killed in a single-car crash on an exit ramp of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway. A member of the Fighting Koalas Triathlon team in Waterdown, the 18-year-old was remembered by fellow triathletes at a competition in Welland.

Plans to expand the Waterdown Fortinos store were shared with the community in early January, when it was confirmed that the new layout will include a Pane Fresco, as well as a retro-style seating for some 100 eat-in customers, among other features. A community meeting was held later in the year, when residents who live near the grocery store aired concerns about partying and racing in the plaza with the property owner.

The property owner took action, scheduling a meeting with the local high school. It also announced plans to have on-site security, among other measures, to help solve the issues identified by residents at the plaza located on the south-west corner of Hamilton Street North and Parkside Drive.

Parents describe buckets lining the hallways to collect drips, water pooling in fluorescent lights and a lack of potable water at Balaclava Public School in Carlisle, where extreme winter weather exposed numerous leaks in the 10th Concession Road East school's roof.

As Flamborough residents prepared to head to the polls Oct. 21, the Review tabulated a list of federal candidates vying for their vote in Flamborough-Glanbrook. The candidate roundup was among the most-read stories of the year.

A company with ties to a local mobster and convicted fraudster is alleged to have perpetrated a multimillion-dollar scam that has resulted in tattered lives and lawsuits across the Hamilton area.