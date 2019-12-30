Hamilton rental woes grow in 2019

The search for decent, affordable apartments in Hamilton didn't get any easier this year as rents continued to spike.

Just staying put was touch-and-go for some tenants pressured by property owners angling to profit by vacating units, renovating and hiking rates.

In response, tenant rights advocates staged demonstrations, pushed the city to crack down on "renovictions" and protested provincial changes they said would compromise renters.

Meanwhile, CityHousing continued to struggle with a massive repair backlog as community non-profits aimed to remain viable after years of flatlined federal funding.

In short, 2019 goes down as a year of desperation for lower-income tenants in Hamilton. Here are some indicators The Spectator reported this year:

•Anti-poverty activists took aim at Premier Doug Ford's approach to the rental market through the More Homes, More Choices Act. Freeing new buildings from annual rent caps would force people to street, critics argued. The province contended that pivot, along with other disputed changes, would encourage additions to Ontario's static rental stock.

• The city was also the focus of tenant advocacy with Hamilton ACORN pushing for a rental registry and to end grants to landlords who "renovict" tenants. "I think it's disgusting. It's basically saying, 'We support you in what you're doing,'" local ACORN chair Mike Wood said.

• The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives released a study in July that showed a worker making Ontario's $14 minimum wage would have to work 54 hours a week to afford a one-bedroom apartment in Hamilton. Working 40 hours a week, people would have to earn $18.99 to afford a one-bedroom unit in Hamilton.

• Hamilton's Social Planning and Research Council (SPRC) concluded the city was suffering from a "rental crisis" amid spiking rates and evictions. Rent in Hamilton shot up by 21 per cent, more than three times the rate of inflation, from 2015 to 2018, its study found. Evictions soared to 150 in 2018 compared to 95 four years earlier. "Renters are being squeezed in multiple ways and they have limited recourse in the very difficult rental market they are experiencing in Hamilton," report author Sara Mayo said.

• "Bad-faith" evictions remained an issue in Hamilton and Ontario, but it's notoriously tricky for tenants to prove landlords actually move into units after they serve them own-use notices. Stanley Williams managed to make the case, however, getting what was owed to him was another matter. The landlord, facing a contempt of court ruling, ultimately agreed to pay the 61-year-old a little more than $4,000 for his trouble.