Saginaw Spirit best Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 3-1

DOW EVENT CENTER, SAGINAW — Camaryn Baber had an assist leading the Saginaw Spirit to a 3-1 victory over the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in OHL action. Cole Perfetti added a goal for the Spirit.

The first period ended in a 1-1 tie, with Perfetti of the Spirit and Robert Calisti of the Greyhounds getting their teams on the board.

After a scoreless second, the Spirit took the lead 3-1 in the third period after two goals from Ethan Cardwell.

On the power play, the Spirit failed to score in their lone opportunity while the Greyhounds scored once in two chances.