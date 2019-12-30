Saginaw Spirit best Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 3-1

DOW EVENT CENTER, SAGINAW — Camaryn Baber had an assist leading the Saginaw Spirit to a 3-1 victory over the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in OHL action. Cole Perfetti added a goal for the Spirit.
The first period ended in a 1-1 tie, with Perfetti of the Spirit and Robert Calisti of the Greyhounds getting their teams on the board.
After a scoreless second, the Spirit took the lead 3-1 in the third period after two goals from Ethan Cardwell.
On the power play, the Spirit failed to score in their lone opportunity while the Greyhounds scored once in two chances.
The Stars of the game were: 1. Camaryn Baber (Saginaw), 2. Cole Perfetti (Saginaw) and 3. Dalton Duhart (Saginaw).
