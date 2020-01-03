Mob violence in 2019: Five active cases in hands of Hamilton police and courts

"It seems to be the same group of people," tied to multiple incidents, he said.

In Hamilton, 2019 started with the Jan. 30 shooting of Cece Luppino — the 43-year-old son of mobster Rocco Luppino. Cece was killed in a professional hit in the doorway of his Mountain Brow Boulevard home. Police released a good-quality image of the suspected hired gunman as he approached the home, but have still not identified him.

Just recently police got a call with a tip on his possible identity, Thom said. There have been several others throughout the course of the investigation.

"There are two or three really strong possibilities," he said.

Police believe the hitman was not from Hamilton. Detectives have seen people hired from the Montreal area involved in other local mafia cases, including a home invasion at Natale (Nat) Luppino's former Como Place residence on the morning of April 19, 2018. Nat is Cece's uncle.

Nat's nephew, Giuseppe Capobianco, was stabbed in the altercation and four people from Montreal are charged with attempted murder. The case remains before the courts with all of the accused still behind bars, including a woman, Martine Villeneuve, denied bail this summer.

Another Montreal connection was the vehicle involved in a bizarre July 22 incident at Pat Musitano's former St. Clair Boulevard home. A 76-year-old "close friend" of Pat's was checking on the house when he allegedly rapidly accelerated toward a car across the street.

What exactly caused the man, identified as John Clary, to accelerate is not clear, but police believe he may have seen a weapon.

The three men in the Mercedes, which was registered in Montreal, ran. Thom said detectives believe they've identified the driver of the Mercedes from DNA left behind in the car — the airbags deployed in the crash.

Clary suffered minor injuries in the crash and Pat — three months after surviving being shot — visited him in hospital. Clary was later charged with dangerous driving in the incident.

At the time of this incident the house was believed to be vacant and in August the house was put up for sale.

One shooting that has been ruled out as being Mob-connected is the attempted murder of Jason Lalonde, who was shot in June at the Marine Point Crescent townhouse he rented in Stoney Creek. The then-43-year-old was known to police for acting as muscle for the Musitano family.

While Lalonde has told police he doesn't remember what happened, Thom said detectives believe the shooting was likely tied to criminal activity not related to the mob.

Traditional organized crime cases are often very difficult for police to investigate, because of a lack of co-operation from victims, witnesses and family.

No one has been charged in Cece Luppino's murder, nor in the September 2018 murder of Albert Iavarone. Both, like Angelo Musitano, were gunned down in targeted hits as they arrived at home.

In the Angelo Musitano case, Jabril Abdalla, remains in custody charged with first-degree murder. He's one of three people police allege was involved in the "sophisticated surveillance" of Musitano and family before the murder.

His co-accused, including the alleged gunman, escaped to Mexico. They also face first-degree murder charges in the death of 28-year-old Mila Barberi, who was mistakenly hit in a shooting in Vaughan.

Abdalla was denied bail in May. The matter is in the midst of a preliminary hearing, but details of the ongoing case cannot be published because of a publication ban.

noreilly@thespec.com

905-526-3199 | @NicoleatTheSpec