Will city council allow legal e-scooter use in Hamilton?

A provincial pilot to legalize e-scooters kicked in Jan. 1 — but it is actually up to city council to decide if and where the kick-style electric devices are allowed in Hamilton.
The Ministry of Transportation announced the five-year pilot in November with a set of "broad rules and requirements" — like age restrictions, helmet rules and speed limits — to allow e-scooters on Ontario streets.
(Note: these are the two-wheeled, standing electric scooters that use a kickstand when parked, not the seated e-bikes that already zoom around the city.)
But the Progressive Conservative government is leaving it up to cities to pass bylaws to allow e-scooters — or not.
Hamilton has not yet considered such a bylaw. But city staff will "seek direction" from council after bringing an e-scooter update report forward within the next three months, said bylaw head Ken Leendertse.
If the answer is yes, council will have to decide whether the zippy scooters — which are supposed to respect a 24 km/h maximum speed limit — belong on sidewalks, bicycle paths and park trails.
Paula Kilburn, who is legally blind, said she hopes e-scooters will be banned from the sidewalk — and that there will be plenty of consultation before Hamilton decides whether to motor ahead.
Quiet electric vehicles like e-bikes are already a "big danger" to blind residents trying to cross streets in the city — or even just safely stroll the sidewalk, said Kilburn. (The law already says e-bikes aren't allowed on sidewalks, but complaints about such e-trespassing are common.)
Kilburn stressed she is in favour of testing low-carbon transportation options. But without proper protection for vulnerable residents, "there are a whole bunch of things that could go wrong with this."
A city information report on "micromobility" trends last year laid out the pros and cons of e-scooter use.
The battery-powered devices are seen as a quiet, low-carbon and easy-to-use transportation option for short urban trips.
But critics are concerned about the small devices being left in unsafe locations like sidewalks or on wheelchair ramps — with some U.S. cities impounding such devices and fighting legal battles against fly-by-night electric scooter companies.
Large Canadian e-scooter company Lime Technology registered to lobby councillors last year and clearly indicated it wanted into the market when the rules changed.
Leendertse said the company has indicated it is "willing to work with the municipality" to address concerns about safety and nuisance.
But in the meantime, don't celebrate the pilot by taking your e-scooter for a spin down the street in Hamilton. For now, it is still illegal anywhere other than private property.
Maximum speed is 24 km/h;
Maximum weight is 45 kg;
Minimum operating age is 16;
No passengers or cargo allowed;
Bicycle helmets are required for anyone under 18;
Must have two wheels and brakes, a horn or bell;
Must have one white light on front, one red light on rear and reflective side materials
mvandongen@thespec.com
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
A provincial pilot to legalize e-scooters kicked in Jan. 1 — but it is actually up to city council to decide if and where the kick-style electric devices are allowed in Hamilton.
The Ministry of Transportation announced the five-year pilot in November with a set of "broad rules and requirements" — like age restrictions, helmet rules and speed limits — to allow e-scooters on Ontario streets.
(Note: these are the two-wheeled, standing electric scooters that use a kickstand when parked, not the seated e-bikes that already zoom around the city.)
But the Progressive Conservative government is leaving it up to cities to pass bylaws to allow e-scooters — or not.
Hamilton has not yet considered such a bylaw. But city staff will "seek direction" from council after bringing an e-scooter update report forward within the next three months, said bylaw head Ken Leendertse.
If the answer is yes, council will have to decide whether the zippy scooters — which are supposed to respect a 24 km/h maximum speed limit — belong on sidewalks, bicycle paths and park trails.
Paula Kilburn, who is legally blind, said she hopes e-scooters will be banned from the sidewalk — and that there will be plenty of consultation before Hamilton decides whether to motor ahead.
Quiet electric vehicles like e-bikes are already a "big danger" to blind residents trying to cross streets in the city — or even just safely stroll the sidewalk, said Kilburn. (The law already says e-bikes aren't allowed on sidewalks, but complaints about such e-trespassing are common.)
Kilburn stressed she is in favour of testing low-carbon transportation options. But without proper protection for vulnerable residents, "there are a whole bunch of things that could go wrong with this."
A city information report on "micromobility" trends last year laid out the pros and cons of e-scooter use.
The battery-powered devices are seen as a quiet, low-carbon and easy-to-use transportation option for short urban trips.
But critics are concerned about the small devices being left in unsafe locations like sidewalks or on wheelchair ramps — with some U.S. cities impounding such devices and fighting legal battles against fly-by-night electric scooter companies.
Large Canadian e-scooter company Lime Technology registered to lobby councillors last year and clearly indicated it wanted into the market when the rules changed.
Leendertse said the company has indicated it is "willing to work with the municipality" to address concerns about safety and nuisance.
But in the meantime, don't celebrate the pilot by taking your e-scooter for a spin down the street in Hamilton. For now, it is still illegal anywhere other than private property.
Maximum speed is 24 km/h;
Maximum weight is 45 kg;
Minimum operating age is 16;
No passengers or cargo allowed;
Bicycle helmets are required for anyone under 18;
Must have two wheels and brakes, a horn or bell;
Must have one white light on front, one red light on rear and reflective side materials
mvandongen@thespec.com
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
A provincial pilot to legalize e-scooters kicked in Jan. 1 — but it is actually up to city council to decide if and where the kick-style electric devices are allowed in Hamilton.
The Ministry of Transportation announced the five-year pilot in November with a set of "broad rules and requirements" — like age restrictions, helmet rules and speed limits — to allow e-scooters on Ontario streets.
(Note: these are the two-wheeled, standing electric scooters that use a kickstand when parked, not the seated e-bikes that already zoom around the city.)
But the Progressive Conservative government is leaving it up to cities to pass bylaws to allow e-scooters — or not.
Hamilton has not yet considered such a bylaw. But city staff will "seek direction" from council after bringing an e-scooter update report forward within the next three months, said bylaw head Ken Leendertse.
If the answer is yes, council will have to decide whether the zippy scooters — which are supposed to respect a 24 km/h maximum speed limit — belong on sidewalks, bicycle paths and park trails.
Paula Kilburn, who is legally blind, said she hopes e-scooters will be banned from the sidewalk — and that there will be plenty of consultation before Hamilton decides whether to motor ahead.
Quiet electric vehicles like e-bikes are already a "big danger" to blind residents trying to cross streets in the city — or even just safely stroll the sidewalk, said Kilburn. (The law already says e-bikes aren't allowed on sidewalks, but complaints about such e-trespassing are common.)
Kilburn stressed she is in favour of testing low-carbon transportation options. But without proper protection for vulnerable residents, "there are a whole bunch of things that could go wrong with this."
A city information report on "micromobility" trends last year laid out the pros and cons of e-scooter use.
The battery-powered devices are seen as a quiet, low-carbon and easy-to-use transportation option for short urban trips.
But critics are concerned about the small devices being left in unsafe locations like sidewalks or on wheelchair ramps — with some U.S. cities impounding such devices and fighting legal battles against fly-by-night electric scooter companies.
Large Canadian e-scooter company Lime Technology registered to lobby councillors last year and clearly indicated it wanted into the market when the rules changed.
Leendertse said the company has indicated it is "willing to work with the municipality" to address concerns about safety and nuisance.
But in the meantime, don't celebrate the pilot by taking your e-scooter for a spin down the street in Hamilton. For now, it is still illegal anywhere other than private property.
Maximum speed is 24 km/h;
Maximum weight is 45 kg;
Minimum operating age is 16;
No passengers or cargo allowed;
Bicycle helmets are required for anyone under 18;
Must have two wheels and brakes, a horn or bell;
Must have one white light on front, one red light on rear and reflective side materials
mvandongen@thespec.com
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec