Will city council allow legal e-scooter use in Hamilton?

A provincial pilot to legalize e-scooters kicked in Jan. 1 — but it is actually up to city council to decide if and where the kick-style electric devices are allowed in Hamilton.

The Ministry of Transportation announced the five-year pilot in November with a set of "broad rules and requirements" — like age restrictions, helmet rules and speed limits — to allow e-scooters on Ontario streets.

(Note: these are the two-wheeled, standing electric scooters that use a kickstand when parked, not the seated e-bikes that already zoom around the city.)

But the Progressive Conservative government is leaving it up to cities to pass bylaws to allow e-scooters — or not.

Hamilton has not yet considered such a bylaw. But city staff will "seek direction" from council after bringing an e-scooter update report forward within the next three months, said bylaw head Ken Leendertse.

If the answer is yes, council will have to decide whether the zippy scooters — which are supposed to respect a 24 km/h maximum speed limit — belong on sidewalks, bicycle paths and park trails.

Paula Kilburn, who is legally blind, said she hopes e-scooters will be banned from the sidewalk — and that there will be plenty of consultation before Hamilton decides whether to motor ahead.

Quiet electric vehicles like e-bikes are already a "big danger" to blind residents trying to cross streets in the city — or even just safely stroll the sidewalk, said Kilburn. (The law already says e-bikes aren't allowed on sidewalks, but complaints about such e-trespassing are common.)

Kilburn stressed she is in favour of testing low-carbon transportation options. But without proper protection for vulnerable residents, "there are a whole bunch of things that could go wrong with this."

A city information report on "micromobility" trends last year laid out the pros and cons of e-scooter use.