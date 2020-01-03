Canadians want better pensions — and they’re willing to give up pay to get them

Many Canadians are struggling to make ends meet. Personal finance headlines are all about reducing expenses and debt. Canada is fresh off an election campaign where affordability was a dominant theme. And some experts are even predicting a recession, which means further belt-tightening.

Canadians have so much stress about paying bills today that saving for retirement wouldn't even be on our radar screens, right?

Wrong.

Recent public opinion research commissioned by the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) and conducted by Abacus Data found that four out of five Canadians would choose a better pension (or any pension) over a pay raise. Think about that — even as many of us are struggling to keep up with our expenses today — a full 80 per cent would still forgo more money in their pockets now in exchange for better financial security later in life.

This tells us that Canadians are thinking long-term and have a high level of anxiety around retirement security. Here are some more findings from our survey of 2,500 Canadians:

• More are worried about saving enough for retirement (75 per cent) than are worried about current government debt (64 per cent) or personal debt (55 per cent);

• Seventy-six per cent say the shrinking of workplace pension coverage hurts the economy.

These results present a clear call to action to enhance retirement affordability. Canadians see the problem, understand its impacts, and want to collaborate with employers and governments to find a solution. And they are prepared to do their own part by choosing better pensions over salary increases.

Canadians have a track record of thinking long term about their finances and decision-makers are wise to keep this in mind. When enhancements to CPP were being considered in 2015, a HOOPP-commissioned survey of Canadians asked if they considered their CPP contributions a tax or an investment in their future. A full 74 per cent understood that, yes, it's an investment.

This level of public support made it a smart call for federal and provincial governments to agree to the CPP enhancements that took effect in January of this year.