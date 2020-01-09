ONTARIO COLD CASE: Father vows to keep searching for his missing son

Police, the canine unit and members of the community began searching for Luke.

“I felt so powerless as a parent. I was mad. I would be alone, and I would shout out, ‘Where are you Luke?’ I would do it often. ‘The world is not that big! Where are you?'” Rob would yell into the ether.

He visited the areas of town where Luke was known to have been before his disappearance. He knocked on doors and handed out posters. Sometimes, during his travels he would see ravens and, knowing they dine on carrion, he would pull his truck over to the side the road and would wander into the bush searching for signs.

Officers of the North Bay Police Service and the OPP haven’t given up on the search. They have conducted hundreds of interviews and continue to do so to this day.

In October 2019, a news conference was held to update the public, appeal for information and launch a new billboard campaign. “Still missing!” “8 years is too long” “Do the right thing” and “$50,000 Reward” are the messages greeting passing motorists coming and going from the city. The yellow and contrasting blue is eye-catching as a photo of Luke, leaning back with fingertips touching the edge of his brow, smiles at them.

“When I pass the billboard, I say to myself, ‘That’s my son up there. This is not a dream,’” said the father, who has kept his son’s guitars for safekeeping in the hopes he will someday return them.

“It’s probably the most information we’ve received,” said Det. Const. Dave Wilson of the North Bay Police Service of the latest initiative. Tips have poured in. Some good, some bad, some they have already pursued, others merely rumour with no basis.

“We’re surprised it’s gone this long,” said Wilson. “He we are, eight years later, and we’re still plugging away. But, because so much information has come in, we’re still not caught up on the case.”

With technology and databases that exist today, Wilson said intentionally disappearing would be “extremely difficult” and if Luke had died of natural causes a body would have been recovered.

“The writing is on the wall that he is not with us anymore but, until we have a body, we’re not going to confirm that.”

With this recent resurgence, Wilson says they are further ahead. However, the investigation hasn’t been without setbacks. On two occasions, police laid charges against people providing false information.

Rob is confident there is someone out there who isn’t sleeping at night, who knows what happened to his son and that they will come forward. It is important to him.

“It’s my job as a father to continue the search, continue talking about him and to keep the story alive because somebody is out there,” he said.

Anyone with information on Luke Joly-Durocher’s disappearance is urged to contact the North Bay Police Service at nbpolice@northbaypolice.on.ca or 705-497-5555.