ONTARIO COLD CASE: Father vows to keep searching for his missing son

“I’m determined this is going to be the year. This is going to be the year we find Luke,” said Rob Joly.
It has been nearly nine years since Rob's 20-year-old son Luke Joly-Durocher went missing from North Bay.
Police are still searching for the young man his dad describes as polite, soft-spoken and kindhearted. He stood five-foot-eight with a slim build, medium-length dark hair and braces on his upper teeth when he went missing on March 4, 2011.
According to police, he was visiting friends at a Sherbrooke Street apartment, consumed alcohol before heading to Cecil’s Bar where he was turned away. Witnesses did see him socializing at Shooters Bar, located in the Voyager Inn on Delaware Street. He was given a ride with at least one of the patrons in the bar that night. His jacket, cellphone and glasses were found at the Sherbrooke Street residence.
The last communication Luke made on that cellphone was to his father at 8:51 p.m. He was checking in, letting his father know what he was up to.
“He was my best friend,” said Rob.
Earlier that day, Rob had reminded his son about a job interview scheduled for the next day. Luke told him not to worry, told him he would be there and told him he loved him.
The following day, Rob and Luke’s sister drove from their home in Témiscaming, Que. to the house they owned in North Bay. They wanted to pick up Luke, make pizzas and have cake to celebrate Luke’s sister’s birthday. They were unable to reach him. Two days later, Rob received a call from his ex-wife who also hadn’t been able to reach her son either.
“As a mother, she has instincts,” said Rob. She told him something was wrong. Luke would have called. He was reported missing March 7.
On March 15, Luke’s bank card was turned into police by a pedestrian. The last transaction was a withdrawal of $20 the day he disappeared.
Police, the canine unit and members of the community began searching for Luke.
“I felt so powerless as a parent. I was mad. I would be alone, and I would shout out, ‘Where are you Luke?’ I would do it often. ‘The world is not that big! Where are you?'” Rob would yell into the ether.
He visited the areas of town where Luke was known to have been before his disappearance. He knocked on doors and handed out posters. Sometimes, during his travels he would see ravens and, knowing they dine on carrion, he would pull his truck over to the side the road and would wander into the bush searching for signs.
Officers of the North Bay Police Service and the OPP haven’t given up on the search. They have conducted hundreds of interviews and continue to do so to this day.
In October 2019, a news conference was held to update the public, appeal for information and launch a new billboard campaign. “Still missing!” “8 years is too long” “Do the right thing” and “$50,000 Reward” are the messages greeting passing motorists coming and going from the city. The yellow and contrasting blue is eye-catching as a photo of Luke, leaning back with fingertips touching the edge of his brow, smiles at them.
“When I pass the billboard, I say to myself, ‘That’s my son up there. This is not a dream,’” said the father, who has kept his son’s guitars for safekeeping in the hopes he will someday return them.
“It’s probably the most information we’ve received,” said Det. Const. Dave Wilson of the North Bay Police Service of the latest initiative. Tips have poured in. Some good, some bad, some they have already pursued, others merely rumour with no basis.
“We’re surprised it’s gone this long,” said Wilson. “He we are, eight years later, and we’re still plugging away. But, because so much information has come in, we’re still not caught up on the case.”
With technology and databases that exist today, Wilson said intentionally disappearing would be “extremely difficult” and if Luke had died of natural causes a body would have been recovered.
“The writing is on the wall that he is not with us anymore but, until we have a body, we’re not going to confirm that.”
With this recent resurgence, Wilson says they are further ahead. However, the investigation hasn’t been without setbacks. On two occasions, police laid charges against people providing false information.
Rob is confident there is someone out there who isn’t sleeping at night, who knows what happened to his son and that they will come forward. It is important to him.
“It’s my job as a father to continue the search, continue talking about him and to keep the story alive because somebody is out there,” he said.
Anyone with information on Luke Joly-Durocher’s disappearance is urged to contact the North Bay Police Service at nbpolice@northbaypolice.on.ca or 705-497-5555.
