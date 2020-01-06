Youths swarm at least 17 victims in high-end coat street robberies in Hamilton

Correction: An earlier version of this story listed the incorrect number of robbery incidents. There have been at least 17 victims of street robberies.
Four more people were fleeced of their high-end winter jackets in Hamilton Friday night.
That adds to a tally of at least 13 victims of street robberies in recent weeks targeting people wearing such brands as Canada Goose and Moose Knuckle.
"The victims were swarmed and their jackets stolen. If you witness a crime in progress or are a victim, please call 911 immediately," police advised on Twitter Saturday.
Police say the coats — which can retail for more than $800 — are sold through social media and word of mouth. So far, the robberies have been in the west end and downtown.
Some arrests have been made, police say, noting the alleged thieves are youths who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Police offered these safety tips:
• don't walk alone, especially after dark;
• avoid shortcuts and deserted areas, sticking to well lit, busy streets;
• walk with a purpose and be aware of your surroundings.
Anyone with information to help police with the investigation is asked to call 905-546-3833 or email doleniuk@hamiltonpolice.on.ca.
Anonymous tips can be offered through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppershamilton.com.
