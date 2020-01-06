Youths swarm at least 17 victims in high-end coat street robberies in Hamilton

Correction: An earlier version of this story listed the incorrect number of robbery incidents. There have been at least 17 victims of street robberies.

Four more people were fleeced of their high-end winter jackets in Hamilton Friday night.

That adds to a tally of at least 13 victims of street robberies in recent weeks targeting people wearing such brands as Canada Goose and Moose Knuckle.

"The victims were swarmed and their jackets stolen. If you witness a crime in progress or are a victim, please call 911 immediately," police advised on Twitter Saturday.