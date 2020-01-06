Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger bids adieu to ‘interesting’ 2019

He then introduced the inaugural Order of Hamilton awards, an addition to levee festivities this time around.

Later, Eisenberger acknowledged to reporters 2019 was replete with "challenges," but only referred specifically to the LRT cancellation.

"If LRT doesn't land, and I'm still hoping it does — it may not be as robust as it could be, but I'm still hopeful that we can salvage something out of this process."

In mid-December, Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney announced the end of the Metrolinx-led project due to costs expected to reach $5.5 billion over 30 years.

Before then, the project, planned for more than decade, had been pegged with a capital cost of just over $1 billion.

Mulroney is now offering those funds for an alternative transportation initiative to be determined by a provincially appointed task force.

City manager Janette Smith said she's "really in the dark" about the task force. "I haven't seen the terms of reference. I've heard I'm invited but I don't know who else is on it."

The province has only said four Hamilton residents — not politicians — will sit on the task force. The plan is to report back with recommendations by the end of February.

"Two months for something big seems a very short period of time," Smith said, adding city staff aim to give an update at the Jan. 19 general issues committee meeting.

On other "challenges" in 2019, Eisenberger only said "it's just files that we have to manage," before suggesting bright spots in development and affordable housing had been overshadowed.

Outside, Stewart Klazinga held a "Fred Resign" sign up to passing motorists on Main Street West. Klazinga said how the mayor responded to issues — including Pride and the sewage leak — soured his view of him. "I can't think of one thing that I look at and go, 'Yeah, he handled that right.'"

Eisenberger dismissed calls for his resignation as "silly."

"I'm not going anywhere. I've been elected by a good majority of the voting population and I'm determined to do the great job for another three years, and nothing is going to distract me from that."

Order of Hamilton recipient Kenneth Hall said news of the sewage leak left him disappointed. "It's like you're starting over again," said Hall, a key figure in the Bay Area Restoration Council and Cootes Paradise Fishway.

Honouree Evelyn Myrie, a longtime anti-racism advocate, said residents "have lost faith" in municipal governance. "And we need to start off 2020 with strong transparency, and leadership."

Eisenberger said council wants to be "as transparent as humanly possible" but pointed to limitations when it comes to certain in-camera items. "We are much better today than we've ever been."

tmoro@thespec.com

905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro

