‘Snowbirds’ challenge Ontario’s cut to travel insurance

"Snowbirds" — seniors who fly south in the winter months to avoid the cold in Canada — "may need coverage for the duration for any conditions they may have. Those premiums could be thousands of dollars" and make travel unaffordable for those living on a fixed income," Rachkovsky said.

The provincial auditor has made a number of suggestions to streamline the program, including offering a daily flat rate for emergency coverage, rather than a range of $200 to $400.

The non-profit snowbird association represents more than 115,000 Canadians, including more than 50,000 Ontarians.

University of Toronto professor Mireille Norris purchased extra insurance when she travelled to Jamaica two weeks ago with her mother because of the 82-year-old's high blood pressure.

"For someone who is retired, and on a fixed income, that brings added costs to travel," said Norris, who teaches in the faculty of medicine. "In the case of my mother, she is otherwise healthy and for one week in Jamaica it was almost $300."

A place like Florida — where health costs are much higher "you can just imagine ... you are looking at thousands of dollars" for longer-term stays.

"It's short-sighted," she said, adding that as a geriatrician, she knows there are huge health benefits for seniors travelling south.

"In the winter they are more active being in Mexico or Florida where they can walk every day and come back rejuvenated," she said.

Raisa Deber, a professor at U of T's Dalla Lana School of Public Health, expects travellers to run "into all kinds of problems" with the change.

While she agreed that the coverage rates were nowhere near what people could be charged for care abroad, "why on earth would they think it's a good idea to be violating the Canada Health Act? ... I don't see what the rationale is for why they feel the need to take away that coverage."

Kristin Rushowy is a Toronto-based reporter covering Ontario politics. Follow her on Twitter: @krushowy

