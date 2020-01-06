Flamborough councillor sees LRT cancellation as 'windfall'

Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge is celebrating the Ontario government’s decision to pull the plug on Hamilton’s LRT and sees it as an opportunity to build a transit system that connects the entire city.

The cancellation of the 14-km light rail transit project which would have connected McMaster University to Eastgate Square due to purported cost overruns was announced Dec. 16 by Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney following an aborted news conference in downtown Hamilton. The province has said it will create a task force to examine alternative options for the $1-billion funding put up for the now defunct project.

In a December press release Partridge, who came out in opposition to the LRT in March 2017 and campaigned against the project during the 2018 municipal election, said she was encouraged by the province’s cancellation of the “wasteful and unnecessary downtown LRT project.”

Partridge said in an interview she wanted to put out her position on the cancellation and said the announcement that Hamilton can use the funding for transportation and other approved projects is a “once-in-a-lifetime windfall that will benefit every corner of our city — not just the downtown corridor.”

“I believe this is a real opportunity that we need to take hold of,” said the Flamborough councillor, while stressing that the $1 billion is not coming directly to the City of Hamilton, but instead going to Metrolinx to invest in Hamilton. “We’ve got to find a way to work with this provincial government.

“We might not like all the decisions that they’re making or the way that they’re making them, but my golly, out of all the municipalities in Ontario, Hamilton is the only one that is staring the face of a $1-billion opportunity and we don’t want to blow it.”

Partridge said she — as well as other councillors — have been frustrated by a “lack of transparency and co-operation” from Metrolinx and city LRT planning staff.

In terms of transit for Waterdown and Flamborough, Partridge said she believes strongly that with the fast-growing communities throughout the city, Hamilton needs a transit system that better connects all the communities together.

“The status quo of what we’ve been doing is not working and we need to look for more innovative ways to move people around,” she said. Partridge said solutions could include ride sharing and smaller on-demand electric buses which would take people to where they want to go within a neighbourhood.

She said jobs in Hamilton are located in business parks in Ancaster, Flamborough, or in Stoney Creek and the biggest residential booms are in Upper Stoney Creek, Ancaster, Glanbrook and Waterdown.