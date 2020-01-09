Hamilton's Ward 13 Coun. Arlene VanderBeek lists top 3 priorities for 2020

“There isn’t one solution,” she said, adding the special enforcement area with increased fines for parking violations and the waterfall shuttle from Christie Lake has been successful.

“I think that those things have been very successful, but they haven’t solved it.

“I’m not sure we can ever solve it … we have to find a way to manage the impact and that means managing the crowd volume.”

Priority 2: Area rating for transit

The long-discussed cancellation area rating for transit, which sees areas serviced by transit pay for it, could rear its head this year, VanderBeek said.

“I don’t think that area rating is going to get shuffled off this term, I think it's going to come to the fore — and I’m worried about it.”

VanderBeek said she hears regularly from Flamborough residents who are concerned an area rating change.

“It’s something that people are worried they’re going to have to pay for when they never see a bus and couldn’t possibly take transit to get to or from home,” she said. “As much as myself and the other rural councillors will be trying to protect our constituents from the impact of an area rating change, we are definitely outnumbered at that council table.”

VanderBeek said council had agreed to defer a decision to 2020 and it is now coming to the forefront.

“It’s a priority for me to keep that top of mind and get the best deal I can for Flamborough,” she said. “I don’t believe that Flamborough should pay for service they don’t get.”

Priority 3: Keeping taxes low

Keeping taxes low is also a priority for the year, but it is particularly difficult this year due to increased downloading from the province.

“It’s always a fight, but it gets harder and harder because we’ve had so many cutbacks from the provincial government,” she said.

VanderBeek said to keep taxes down, the city needs to look at what its priorities are.

“There are probably only six or seven that are actually, historically, municipal priority services,” she said. “We need to fund those properly.”

She feels the key services include roads and sidewalks, snowplowing, garbage collection, and water and wastewater.

“There’s quite a list, but it’s pretty simple the things that municipality is responsible for — it’s things that are at your door and affect your health.”

VanderBeek said she commonly hears from Flamborough residents that taxes are too high.

“I’ll be doing my best to ensure we get the services that are crucial to us.”

Other priorities: Fill dumping

