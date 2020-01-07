Flamborough man charged in Barton and MacNab hit-and-run

News 11:50 AM The Hamilton Spectator

Hamilton police say they've made an arrest in a hit-and-run that left a cyclist seriously injured in late December.

A 37-year-old Flamborough man is facing charges of failing to remain at the scene of a crash, mischief under $5,000 and obstruct police.

He's expected to appear in court Feb. 4.

Hamilton police were called to MacNab and Barton streets shortly before 8 a.m. Dec. 29 after a cyclist was hit by a white pickup truck. The driver fled in the pickup before police arrived.

The 57-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Hamilton police appealed to the public for information and say the tips that came in helped identify the suspect.

