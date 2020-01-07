PHOTOS + VIDEO: Two-legged kitten Stash a ‘walking miracle’

Both fractures were very bad and in difficult areas to treat.

Staff also believe the fractures had been there for several weeks.

"We spent the day kind of tortured with the idea of, can a kitten live with only 2 legs?" said Reichheld.

Fortunately, the remaining legs were opposing, which helps with balance and stability.

Eventually, says Reichheld, they came to a decision.

"Why are we going to decide if he can live like that? Let's let him decide if he can live with two legs," she said.

The surgery, which lasted about an hour, left the young kitten with half the normal complement of legs.

Stash proved to be up for the challenge.

Post-op, he stood; two days later he walked.

By the third day, he was running.

Stash is recovering at the Hamilton Burlington SPCA. | Barry Gray/The Hamilton Spectator

Ironically, Stash is a polydactyl cat, meaning he has an extra toe on his remaining front paw.

Reichheld wonders if perhaps it will further help with his balance.

As he readies for adoption, Stash bounces around his recovery room, batting a ball, jumping on Reichheld's lap, and being, well, a kitten.

His funky haircut, a result of his surgery, will grow back in time.

He's been neutered and microchipped and has experienced a recovery that defies the odds.

"Animals are resilient little creatures, and they learn to manage and adapt," says Reichheld. "Never say never."

