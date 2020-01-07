Guilty pleas expected by Havana Group Supplies leader postponed to March 13

A last-second adjournment in St. Catharines court Tuesday morning has postponed a number of guilty pleas that were expected to be entered by one of the principals of Havana Group Supplies Inc.
Steve Sardinha is facing four counts of fraud over $5,000, two counts of uttering forged documents, two counts of failing to comply with bail or probation conditions, mischief over $5,000, and obtaining goods under false pretences. The charges relate to a lease and alleged soil dumping that occurred at a property in Grimsby.
Sardinha was expected to enter guilty pleas but the judge agreed to adjourn the case to March 13.
Havana Group Supplies is a construction-related company that was the subject of an extensive Spectator investigation last year for its questionable business practices.
Sardinha is also facing nine other charges in St. Catharines court — two counts of uttering threats, two counts of failing to comply with bail or probation conditions, theft over $5,000, mischief over $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and obtaining goods through false pretences.
Those charges are connected to an alleged fraud and theft of construction equipment from a West Lincoln business that was a precursor to the Havana Group Supplies company.
Sardinha did not appear in St. Catharines court Tuesday.
Over the years, Sardinha had previously amassed several fraud-related charges and convictions for bilking customers through his commercial and residential renovation businesses.
Also scheduled for a court appearance Tuesday was Grant Norton, another principal of Havana Group Supplies.
Norton is charged with theft over $5,000, uttering threats, possession of stolen goods over $5,000, mischief over $5,000, fraud over $5,000, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and obstructing a peace officer.
Norton did not appear in court Tuesday. The judge then issued a bench summons for Norton, which compels him to appear in court March 13.
A Spectator investigation in April showed Havana Group Supplies, Sardinha, Norton and their associates suggested they had received construction-related contracts from Metrolinx, CN Rail and three casinos worth $110 million per month.
Metrolinx, CN Rail and the three casinos indicated to the Spectator they had not awarded any such contracts to Havana Group Supplies, related companies or their principals.
Havana Group Supplies is also connected to a rural Flamborough property that is alleged to be a dumping spot for contaminated soil.
The property on Highway 5, west of Peters Corners, which operates as Waterdown Garden Supplies Ltd., has allegedly accepted more than 24,000 loads of soil in 2018 and part of 2019.
Neighbours of the Waterdown Garden property say they have long complained about what they allege is illegal dumping at the site.
Five charges laid last year against a third key member of Havana Group Supplies have been withdrawn by the Crown.
Zach Everett, 27, of Carlisle was charged with theft over $5,000, mischief over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and uttering threats.
Everett has been described as the president of Havana Group Supplies and was the sole director named when the company was incorporated.
sbuist@thespec.com
905-526-3226
905-526-3226
A last-second adjournment in St. Catharines court Tuesday morning has postponed a number of guilty pleas that were expected to be entered by one of the principals of Havana Group Supplies Inc.
Steve Sardinha is facing four counts of fraud over $5,000, two counts of uttering forged documents, two counts of failing to comply with bail or probation conditions, mischief over $5,000, and obtaining goods under false pretences. The charges relate to a lease and alleged soil dumping that occurred at a property in Grimsby.
Sardinha was expected to enter guilty pleas but the judge agreed to adjourn the case to March 13.
Havana Group Supplies is a construction-related company that was the subject of an extensive Spectator investigation last year for its questionable business practices.
Sardinha is also facing nine other charges in St. Catharines court — two counts of uttering threats, two counts of failing to comply with bail or probation conditions, theft over $5,000, mischief over $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and obtaining goods through false pretences.
Those charges are connected to an alleged fraud and theft of construction equipment from a West Lincoln business that was a precursor to the Havana Group Supplies company.
Sardinha did not appear in St. Catharines court Tuesday.
Over the years, Sardinha had previously amassed several fraud-related charges and convictions for bilking customers through his commercial and residential renovation businesses.
Also scheduled for a court appearance Tuesday was Grant Norton, another principal of Havana Group Supplies.
Norton is charged with theft over $5,000, uttering threats, possession of stolen goods over $5,000, mischief over $5,000, fraud over $5,000, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and obstructing a peace officer.
Norton did not appear in court Tuesday. The judge then issued a bench summons for Norton, which compels him to appear in court March 13.
A Spectator investigation in April showed Havana Group Supplies, Sardinha, Norton and their associates suggested they had received construction-related contracts from Metrolinx, CN Rail and three casinos worth $110 million per month.
Metrolinx, CN Rail and the three casinos indicated to the Spectator they had not awarded any such contracts to Havana Group Supplies, related companies or their principals.
Havana Group Supplies is also connected to a rural Flamborough property that is alleged to be a dumping spot for contaminated soil.
The property on Highway 5, west of Peters Corners, which operates as Waterdown Garden Supplies Ltd., has allegedly accepted more than 24,000 loads of soil in 2018 and part of 2019.
Neighbours of the Waterdown Garden property say they have long complained about what they allege is illegal dumping at the site.
Five charges laid last year against a third key member of Havana Group Supplies have been withdrawn by the Crown.
Zach Everett, 27, of Carlisle was charged with theft over $5,000, mischief over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and uttering threats.
Everett has been described as the president of Havana Group Supplies and was the sole director named when the company was incorporated.
sbuist@thespec.com
905-526-3226
905-526-3226
A last-second adjournment in St. Catharines court Tuesday morning has postponed a number of guilty pleas that were expected to be entered by one of the principals of Havana Group Supplies Inc.
Steve Sardinha is facing four counts of fraud over $5,000, two counts of uttering forged documents, two counts of failing to comply with bail or probation conditions, mischief over $5,000, and obtaining goods under false pretences. The charges relate to a lease and alleged soil dumping that occurred at a property in Grimsby.
Sardinha was expected to enter guilty pleas but the judge agreed to adjourn the case to March 13.
Havana Group Supplies is a construction-related company that was the subject of an extensive Spectator investigation last year for its questionable business practices.
Sardinha is also facing nine other charges in St. Catharines court — two counts of uttering threats, two counts of failing to comply with bail or probation conditions, theft over $5,000, mischief over $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and obtaining goods through false pretences.
Those charges are connected to an alleged fraud and theft of construction equipment from a West Lincoln business that was a precursor to the Havana Group Supplies company.
Sardinha did not appear in St. Catharines court Tuesday.
Over the years, Sardinha had previously amassed several fraud-related charges and convictions for bilking customers through his commercial and residential renovation businesses.
Also scheduled for a court appearance Tuesday was Grant Norton, another principal of Havana Group Supplies.
Norton is charged with theft over $5,000, uttering threats, possession of stolen goods over $5,000, mischief over $5,000, fraud over $5,000, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and obstructing a peace officer.
Norton did not appear in court Tuesday. The judge then issued a bench summons for Norton, which compels him to appear in court March 13.
A Spectator investigation in April showed Havana Group Supplies, Sardinha, Norton and their associates suggested they had received construction-related contracts from Metrolinx, CN Rail and three casinos worth $110 million per month.
Metrolinx, CN Rail and the three casinos indicated to the Spectator they had not awarded any such contracts to Havana Group Supplies, related companies or their principals.
Havana Group Supplies is also connected to a rural Flamborough property that is alleged to be a dumping spot for contaminated soil.
The property on Highway 5, west of Peters Corners, which operates as Waterdown Garden Supplies Ltd., has allegedly accepted more than 24,000 loads of soil in 2018 and part of 2019.
Neighbours of the Waterdown Garden property say they have long complained about what they allege is illegal dumping at the site.
Five charges laid last year against a third key member of Havana Group Supplies have been withdrawn by the Crown.
Zach Everett, 27, of Carlisle was charged with theft over $5,000, mischief over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and uttering threats.
Everett has been described as the president of Havana Group Supplies and was the sole director named when the company was incorporated.
sbuist@thespec.com
905-526-3226
905-526-3226