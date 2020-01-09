Staff report urges city to reject idea of Lime Ridge Mall arena

"Focusing only on downtown," he says. "That's their only thing ... We've been downtown for 16 years. I haven't seen that having a building downtown has made it any better."

In rejecting his idea, staff cited a belief that there would be no savings from a mountain arena, such a facility wouldn't be much of an economic catalyst, moving an entertainment venue out of the downtown would fly in the face of the city's strategic plan, and building a facility with fewer than 10,000 seats would hamper the city's attempts to attract major events.

Throw in some public transit concerns, a lack of hotel rooms, some uncertainty over other plans and a belief that Cadillac Fairview will redevelop the mall with or without a rink and they reached their conclusion.

So, between his dissatisfaction and the report's conclusions, is this the end of the Lime Ridge idea?

"God, I hope so," says Ward 8 Coun. John-Paul Danko. "Hopefully this is the final nail in the coffin so we can get back to some more-productive work."

Ward 14 Coun. Terry Whitehead, on the other hand, says he's in favour of updating FirstOntario Centre into something modern and unique. But if council decides to build a new arena of 10,000 seats or fewer instead, "downtown is not the place to be."

Meaning there could still be a battle around the council table. But could there possibly be enough votes on the yes side to push the idea forward? Ward 7 Coun. Esther Paul — who's in favour of the Lime Ridge site — says no way.

"In my opinion, it's dead," she says.

So, again, end of story?

Maybe, but there's one more catch to this.

A report from Ernst and Young that was submitted to the city about options for a new arena — or a renovated FirstOntario Centre — made clear that no matter what was done, it was essential the city have a tenant for the building. Occasional concerts and shows weren't going to do it.

But now that Andlauer is on the precipice of being snubbed and is talking about looking for a new home for his team, what happens? Hamilton has an old building that needs millions in repairs but there may be no tenant for which to repair it. Chicken, meet egg.

Danko says he's not worried about that. With the city's size, another AHL or OHL team could surely be found as a replacement. Even if it wasn't, the Ernst and Young report clearly said concerts were the money makers. That won't change.

As for Andlauer, he says he's thoroughly disappointed in the process and what he sees as something of a foregone conclusion. One final question then: Three years from now, where will the Bulldogs be?

"Ask me that in a couple months."

sradley@thespec.com

905-526-2440 | @radleyatthespec

Spectator columnist Scott Radley hosts The Scott Radley Show weeknights from 6-8 on 900CHML

