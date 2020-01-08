UPDATE: Two McMaster students confirmed killed in Tehran plane crash

A friend of Eshaghian quoted by CNN said Eshaghian had been on the flight returning to a "happy life" in Canada: "We are all sad ... I was crying from the morning," said Ali Mazaheri, who lives in Iran. "He was going to be 25 in a week. He was kind, humble, caring."

Mazaheri said his friend had been visiting Iran "to meet his family and get his degree from university. I met him twice while he was here."

The McMaster Iranian Student Association said it is working with the university to plan a vigil honouring the two students.

Yasamin Allahverdi and Danial Aminaei, the association co-presidents, said in a statement they are in shock after hearing the news. They offered their condolences to the friends and family of Eshaghian and Aghabali.

"Mehdi and Iman were two kind souls who always celebrated Iranian traditions with our community," the statement read. "It is devastating for the entire McMaster community to hear the painful passing of young students who left behind their families and motherland in hopes of a better future career. We will always cherish their memories. May they rest in peace."

The university is offering support services to anyone at the university impacted by the tragedy.

The Student Wellness Centre (ext. 27700) in the Peter George Living and Learning Centre is open to students, while faculty and staff can find support through the Employee and Family Assistance Program (1-800-663-1142). The McMaster Chaplaincy Centre (ext. 24207) and International Student Services (ext. 24748) are also available.

More to come.

katrinaclarke@thespec.com

905-526-4629 | @katrinaaclarke

katrinaclarke@thespec.com

905-526-4629 | @katrinaaclarke