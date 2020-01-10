Rainfall warning: Up to 50 mm of rain expected for Hamilton

A storm's a-brewing in Hamilton this weekend.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning on Friday afternoon.

The national weather agency said rain, at times heavy, will fall Saturday before mixing with or changing to freezing rain Saturday night. Total rainfall amounts of 25 to 50 mm are possible.

Freezing rain should end by Sunday morning followed by strong southwest winds, especially along the Lake Ontario shoreline where winds may gust up to 90 km/h. Travel and visibility for drivers will impacted, the weather network said.

Ahead of the storm, Hamilton Conservation Authority issued a flood watch. Together with the substantial rain forecasted and the likelihood of snowpack melt, the HCA is reminding residents to use caution near all bodies of water.

Check out Environment Canada's website for up-to-date weather alerts by visiting weather.gc.ca.