Rainfall warning: Up to 60 mm of rain expected for Hamilton

A storm's a-brewing in Hamilton this weekend.

Environment Canada upgraded a rainfall warning Saturday morning, originally issued Friday.

The national weather agency said at 8:30 a.m. Saturday that the light morning rainfall is expected to become heavier and more continuous later in the day and continue through the night into Sunday. Total rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 mm are possible.

Several hours of freezing rain is possible Saturday evening for areas "further away from Lake Ontario." But, the agency said, "there remains considerable uncertainty with the location of freezing rain."

A blast of strong southwest winds is expected Sunday morning, especially along the Lake Ontario shoreline where winds may gust up to 80 km/h.

Travel will impacted through southern Ontario, the weather network said.

Ahead of the storm, Hamilton Conservation Authority issued a flood watch. Together with the substantial rain forecasted and the likelihood of snowpack melt, the HCA is reminding residents to use caution near all bodies of water.

Check out Environment Canada's website for up-to-date weather alerts by visiting weather.gc.ca.