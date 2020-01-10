Consulting firm repeatedly discussed buried Red Hill friction study with city

A consulting firm says it repeatedly discussed with the city an infamous friction report on the Red Hill Valley Parkway — and even suggested fixes — over the years the study was reportedly buried.

Golder Associates, which is seeking permission today to participate in a judicial investigation into the Red Hill friction scandal, also says that a city email in 2013 suggested Hamilton police had concerns about the parkway in wet conditions.

City officials issued a dramatic public apology last February after the rediscovery of a buried 2013 Tradewind Scientific study suggesting the crash-prone parkway was more slippery than expected.

Council members and top bureaucrats said they were unaware of the report and could not explain why it was hidden from public view for years in protected computer folder — even as residents were assured there were "no concerns" with Red Hill asphalt.

The scandal prompted council to request a rare judicial investigation, which is now underway. The head of that probe, Justice Herman Wilton-Siegel, will hear verbal requests today from parties looking to formally participate in the inquiry, including Golder Associates.

Golder, which subcontracted out the now-infamous Tradewind Scientific friction tests as part of a larger parkway study, says in documents submitted to the inquiry its representatives discussed the results and related matters with the city repeatedly between 2014 and 2018.

The consultant also says it brought up "remedial measures" to improve parkway friction as far back as 2014 and re-sent the Tradewind study to the city in mid-December of 2015.

That was just days after Hamilton's former engineering director, Gary Moore, assured councillors and residents in a public meeting that there were "no concerns"' about the parkway asphalt.

In 2016, Golder said it went so far as to obtain quotes for "shot-blasting" treatment for the parkway, but added "Hamilton declined this proposal" by email in March of that year.

It's not clear from Golder's written submission which city official or officials received the consultant's recommendations or took part in the listed meetings.