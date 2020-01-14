Residents call for action after Canadian flag flies torn and tattered outside Waterdown post office

The flagpole outside of the Canada Post office on Main Street North is bare after local residents called for the removal of the Canadian flag that was in a state of disrepair.

The flag, torn and tattered, flew for about four or five weeks before a group of neighbourhood residents felt they needed to voice their concerns with post office officials. It was a matter of pride, said the group.

The flag may have been damaged by a Christmas display erected by the Waterdown Business Improvement Area. “They seem to think it was because of the lights that were there,” said local resident Connie Rusynyk. “The BIA had put lights up and they seemed to think that was the issue.”

Susan Pennie, executive director of the Waterdown BIA, told the Review that the lights were promptly removed after learning that they were impeding the flag.

“My understanding is that there’s a mechanism to allow them to raise and lower the flag to fix it. Our lights and our cables were below that,” explained Pennie. “They just couldn’t raise or lower the flag because of it.”

While the lights were removed, the flag remained, said resident Pat Dickinson.

The flag found itself “trapped” at two thirds mast for a day or two. The flag was later removed. “Now it’s just a naked pole," said Dickinson — "a bare naked pole," added Rusynyk.

According to Canada Post, a new flag has been ordered and was slated to be installed sometime this week.

Local flag aficionado Nathan Tidridge said to see the national flag flying in tatters was “really unfortunate.”

“The flag should never be displayed in such a state — especially by a Crown corporation,” he said.