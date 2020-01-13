As contract disputes between the province and teachers' unions continue, work to rule and rotating strikes are expected to affect Hamilton schools this week.
All public high schools will be closed Jan. 15 for the latest one-day strike by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF), which represents Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) high school teachers.
The province and unions have bargaining for months, trying to negotiate contracts. Sticking points include class sizes, online learning and wages.
Starting Monday, the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (EFTO), which represents HWDSB elementary school teachers, said its members will no longer supervise extracurricular activities unless scheduled within the school day or participate in field trips.
The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA), which represents teachers from kindergarten through Grade 12 at the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB), will be launching administrative job action Jan. 13.
The OECTA also announced Monday they would be launching a one-day strike on Jan. 21.
"This means teachers in publicly-funded Catholic district school boards across Ontario will not be reporting to work or performing any of their duties," the union said in a release.
RELATED: Public high school teachers to strike Wednesday in Hamilton
Here's what parents and students need to know as job action ramps up.
Public high schools:
• All high schools will be closed Jan. 15 as part of rotating strikes. This includes cancelling extracurricular activities and offsite programs like co-ops.
• Union members will picket outside seven Hamilton high schools: Bernie Custis, Dundas Valley, Orchard Park, Sir Allan MacNab, Waterdown, Westdale and Westmount.
• Parents do not need to report a student's absence.
• Public meetings are cancelled, but community use permits after 6 p.m. continue.
• Work-to-rule action, including foregoing EQAO preparation, will continue. This means Grade 9 EQAO math tests set to begin this week are cancelled.
Public elementary schools:
• Schools, including before and after care, and licensed child care will be open.
• As part of the work to rule, field trips are cancelled and so are extracurricular activities outside school hours.
• Teachers will not be preparing report cards.
Catholic elementary schools:
• Schools will be open, except for Jan. 21, when the union has planned a one-day strike.
• Teachers won't be doing report cards or attending Ministry of Education initiatives.
Catholic high schools:
• All schools are open, except for Jan. 21, when the union has planned a one-day strike.
• St. Charles Adult and Continuing Education Centres are impacted by the rotating strike, as OSSTF represents its approximately 60 staff. All classes and child care programs are cancelled Jan. 15.
• EQAO testing is cancelled.
French-language elementary and high schools:
• The Association des enseignantes et enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) is holding a news conference Jan. 14 to speak about a "board decision" that follows a 97 per cent strike vote from its members last month.
As contract disputes between the province and teachers' unions continue, work to rule and rotating strikes are expected to affect Hamilton schools this week and next.
All public high schools will be closed Jan. 15 for the latest one-day strike by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF), which represents Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) high school teachers.
The province and unions have bargaining for months, trying to negotiate contracts. Sticking points include class sizes, online learning and wages.
Starting Monday, the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (EFTO), which represents HWDSB elementary school teachers, said its members will no longer supervise extracurricular activities unless scheduled within the school day or participate in field trips.
The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA), which represents teachers from kindergarten through Grade 12 at the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB), will be launching administrative job action Jan. 13.
The OECTA also announced Monday they would be launching a one-day strike on Jan. 21.
"This means teachers in publicly-funded Catholic district school boards across Ontario will not be reporting to work or performing any of their duties," the union said in a release.
RELATED: Public high school teachers to strike Wednesday in Hamilton
Here's what parents and students need to know as job action ramps up.
Public high schools:
• All high schools will be closed Jan. 15 as part of rotating strikes. This includes cancelling extracurricular activities and offsite programs like co-ops.
• Union members will picket outside seven Hamilton high schools: Bernie Custis, Dundas Valley, Orchard Park, Sir Allan MacNab, Waterdown, Westdale and Westmount.
• Parents do not need to report a student's absence.
• Public meetings are cancelled, but community use permits after 6 p.m. continue.
• Work-to-rule action, including foregoing EQAO preparation, will continue. This means Grade 9 EQAO math tests set to begin this week are cancelled.
Public elementary schools:
• Schools, including before and after care, and licensed child care will be open.
• As part of the work to rule, field trips are cancelled and so are extracurricular activities outside school hours.
• Teachers will not be preparing report cards.
Catholic elementary schools:
• Schools will be open, except for Jan. 21, when the union has planned a one-day strike.
• Teachers won't be doing report cards or attending Ministry of Education initiatives.
Catholic high schools:
• All schools are open, except for Jan. 21, when the union has planned a one-day strike.
• St. Charles Adult and Continuing Education Centres are impacted by the rotating strike, as OSSTF represents its approximately 60 staff. All classes and child care programs are cancelled Jan. 15.
• EQAO testing is cancelled.
French-language elementary and high schools:
• The Association des enseignantes et enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) is holding a news conference Jan. 14 to speak about a "board decision" that follows a 97 per cent strike vote from its members last month.
As contract disputes between the province and teachers' unions continue, work to rule and rotating strikes are expected to affect Hamilton schools this week and next.
All public high schools will be closed Jan. 15 for the latest one-day strike by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF), which represents Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) high school teachers.
The province and unions have bargaining for months, trying to negotiate contracts. Sticking points include class sizes, online learning and wages.
Starting Monday, the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (EFTO), which represents HWDSB elementary school teachers, said its members will no longer supervise extracurricular activities unless scheduled within the school day or participate in field trips.
The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA), which represents teachers from kindergarten through Grade 12 at the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB), will be launching administrative job action Jan. 13.
The OECTA also announced Monday they would be launching a one-day strike on Jan. 21.
"This means teachers in publicly-funded Catholic district school boards across Ontario will not be reporting to work or performing any of their duties," the union said in a release.
RELATED: Public high school teachers to strike Wednesday in Hamilton
Here's what parents and students need to know as job action ramps up.
Public high schools:
• All high schools will be closed Jan. 15 as part of rotating strikes. This includes cancelling extracurricular activities and offsite programs like co-ops.
• Union members will picket outside seven Hamilton high schools: Bernie Custis, Dundas Valley, Orchard Park, Sir Allan MacNab, Waterdown, Westdale and Westmount.
• Parents do not need to report a student's absence.
• Public meetings are cancelled, but community use permits after 6 p.m. continue.
• Work-to-rule action, including foregoing EQAO preparation, will continue. This means Grade 9 EQAO math tests set to begin this week are cancelled.
Public elementary schools:
• Schools, including before and after care, and licensed child care will be open.
• As part of the work to rule, field trips are cancelled and so are extracurricular activities outside school hours.
• Teachers will not be preparing report cards.
Catholic elementary schools:
• Schools will be open, except for Jan. 21, when the union has planned a one-day strike.
• Teachers won't be doing report cards or attending Ministry of Education initiatives.
Catholic high schools:
• All schools are open, except for Jan. 21, when the union has planned a one-day strike.
• St. Charles Adult and Continuing Education Centres are impacted by the rotating strike, as OSSTF represents its approximately 60 staff. All classes and child care programs are cancelled Jan. 15.
• EQAO testing is cancelled.
French-language elementary and high schools:
• The Association des enseignantes et enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) is holding a news conference Jan. 14 to speak about a "board decision" that follows a 97 per cent strike vote from its members last month.