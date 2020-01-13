As contract disputes between the province and teachers' unions continue, work to rule and rotating strikes are expected to affect Hamilton schools this week.

All public high schools will be closed Jan. 15 for the latest one-day strike by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF), which represents Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) high school teachers.

The province and unions have bargaining for months, trying to negotiate contracts. Sticking points include class sizes, online learning and wages.

Starting Monday, the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (EFTO), which represents HWDSB elementary school teachers, said its members will no longer supervise extracurricular activities unless scheduled within the school day or participate in field trips.