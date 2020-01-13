Does Hamilton need a dedicated, city-wide traffic enforcement unit?

City of Hamilton staff want the Hamilton police services board to study the possibility of a new city-wide traffic enforcement unit.

The request is part of Vision Zero, a city-wide initiative approved by council in February 2019 with the aim of eliminating traffic collisions that cause injury and death.

The recommendation to review the feasibility of a dedicated traffic enforcement unit is one of several recommendations from staff in a Vision Zero action plan update going before the public works committee Monday.

David Ferguson, the city's superintendent of roadway safety, said the recommendation comes from police staff that sit on the Hamilton strategic road safety committee.

It's not yet clear how the unit could work or how it would be staffed, including whether there would be a request to hire more officers.

That will depend on the police review and analysis, Ferguson said.

Hamilton police declined to comment before the report goes to council or the board and before receiving any official request.

Hamilton police already have a traffic branch that includes the collision reconstruction unit, which investigates the most serious of crashes and the breath technician unit. The unit also co-ordinates road safety educational initiatives.

Also among the recommendations in the city report is a request to police and public and Catholic school boards to review the feasibility of school bus enforcement cameras.

A comprehensive analysis of collisions in Hamilton released in December showed the number of crashes causing injuries in the city decreased by 20 per cent over the last two year. Yet the total number of collisions continues to increase steadily since 2014, the analysis showed.