Weigh in on proposed Waterdown Memorial Park art displays

There’s still time to have your say on the art proposals shortlisted for Waterdown’s Memorial Park.
Last year, the city sought proposals for a permanent public art display to be installed at the Hamilton Street North park. The artists and artist-led teams were tasked with reflecting the project’s goal, which focuses on enhancing “the atmosphere of the park as Waterdown’s ‘public backyard’ through an artwork that recognizes the park as a community gathering place and responds to its historical and physical context in a way that is playful and interactive.”
Five proposals, including Weathervane by Studio Huizenga, Together by James Cameron Smith, Soundscapes by Passage Studio, The Outdoor Room by Slipper Liu Studio and Light/Swing by Brandon Vickerd, were shortlisted.
With the online public consultation period winding down on Jan. 19, the city encourages the public to have their say on the shortlisted projects.
Already, nearly 100 people have shared their thoughts on the proposals, with many highlighting their preferred choice. But not all comments support a permanent public art display at Memorial Park.
Of the comments received, some call for further upgrades to the park’s infrastructure, including splash pad, instead of a $50,000 investment in public art.
To view the proposals, visit the Waterdown branch of the Hamilton Public Library (163 Dundas St. East) or the Waterdown Village BIA office (5 Mill St. South), or visit the city website at www.hamilton.ca and click on Discovering Hamilton header and look under Attractions – Culture – Public Art.
