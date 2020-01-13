Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge lists top 3 priorities for 2020

As the calendar flips to 2020, the Review has reached out to Flamborough’s three councillors — Ward 12’s Lloyd Ferguson, Ward 13’s Arlene VanderBeek and Ward 15’s Judi Partridge — to nail down their top priorities for Flamborough in the coming year.
In the third instalment, Judi Partridge shares her top priorities around the council table in 2020.
Coun. Judi Partridge, Ward 15
Priority 1: Completing the Waterdown Bypass
“The No. 1 goal for me that I want to achieve for 2020 is the Waterdown North Drive bypass route,” Partridge said. “Part of it is not only under construction, but almost finished — that’s the part that goes from Wimberly over to Babcock Street on the west side of Centre Road.”
The bypass is slated to run behind the new developments to the north of Parkside Drive, connecting with Centre Road before, continuing behind Alexander Place and connecting to Parkside Drive and Avonsyde Boulevard. Partridge said the section of the bypass from Babcock to Centre Road is supposed to be completed by June 2020.
Meanwhile, the stretch that will connect from Centre Road to Parkside Drive and Avonsyde Boulevard, is to start in the fall of 2020 and be completed in fall 2021.
“That’s really my focus right now — as well as completing the other part of the bypass, Burke Street, and getting that to connect to Waterdown Road,” she said. “We’ve been push pretty hard on that.”
She said it has been “an absolute nightmare” to get the bypass project to this point.
“Here we are 10 years later and it’s between extremely frustrating,” she said. “Finally, in 2018 it became a priority — the money has always been there.”
She said the biggest challenge was Upper Stoney Creek was “exploding with development” at an even faster rate than Waterdown, so infrastructure needed to be expanded in the area.
“That really took some precedence and became a priority over the last six years,” Partridge said. “Rymal is now complete, so now let’s get Waterdown done.”
Priority 2: Economic development
Partridge plans to continue to work to draw businesses and jobs to Flamborough in 2020.
“I’ve been working pretty earnestly on that for the last couple of years,” she said of the file. “We’ve had good success with keeping Stryker here and increasing jobs, bringing in L3 Harris, 1,400 jobs there and also the recent expansion of Liburdi (Engineering) — having two locations now at the Clappison Business Park.”
Partridge said she has two “irons in the fire” that the city has been working on over the past few months, and that they are looking to move into Flamborough’s new business parks.
Priority 3: Area rating
Hamilton city council has struck a committee to evaluate options to rebalance area rating for transit for the 2020 budget, a group which includes Partridge.
“I put my name forward to be on that because it’s essential to have the rural residents represented,” she said.
The formula currently sees areas of the city only pay for transit services they have — for example, rural areas of Flamborough do not pay for transit.
Partridge said the committee will look at the area rating formula which has existed since amalgamation and determine how relevant it is as currently structured, and how it can be used to better service the residents of Hamilton.
Other priorities: Keeping taxes low, development issues
