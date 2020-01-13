Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge lists top 3 priorities for 2020

She said the biggest challenge was Upper Stoney Creek was “exploding with development” at an even faster rate than Waterdown, so infrastructure needed to be expanded in the area.

“That really took some precedence and became a priority over the last six years,” Partridge said. “Rymal is now complete, so now let’s get Waterdown done.”

Priority 2: Economic development

Partridge plans to continue to work to draw businesses and jobs to Flamborough in 2020.

“I’ve been working pretty earnestly on that for the last couple of years,” she said of the file. “We’ve had good success with keeping Stryker here and increasing jobs, bringing in L3 Harris, 1,400 jobs there and also the recent expansion of Liburdi (Engineering) — having two locations now at the Clappison Business Park.”

Partridge said she has two “irons in the fire” that the city has been working on over the past few months, and that they are looking to move into Flamborough’s new business parks.

Priority 3: Area rating

Hamilton city council has struck a committee to evaluate options to rebalance area rating for transit for the 2020 budget, a group which includes Partridge.

“I put my name forward to be on that because it’s essential to have the rural residents represented,” she said.

The formula currently sees areas of the city only pay for transit services they have — for example, rural areas of Flamborough do not pay for transit.

Partridge said the committee will look at the area rating formula which has existed since amalgamation and determine how relevant it is as currently structured, and how it can be used to better service the residents of Hamilton.

Other priorities: Keeping taxes low, development issues