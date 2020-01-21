Waterdown students pitch water quality idea to city staff

“They’re functioning pretty well there,” she said. “Certainly, it could work for us, as well.”

Bunn said if the city finds the funding, they would re-engage with the Guardian Angels students and have them help in putting together a prototype.

“I anticipate that we can do it at some level — it may not be on a very large scale to begin with,” she continued. “We might just start small, based on funding, but we’d love to support the idea.”

Grade 5 student Isabel Moran said the students began working on the project as a way to deal with ongoing blue-green algae issues that plague Hamilton Harbour.

“The blue-green algae is mostly caused by urban and farm run-off,” she said. “The plants eat all the nitrogen and phosphorus from the water, so then the algae has nothing to feed on and the amount of algae will decrease until it disappears.”

“We started working on this before all this stuff started breaking about the water issues and water crisis,” Fleet said of the report of billions of litres of sewage leaked into Chedoke Creek.

Bunn said water quality in general in the harbour is an ongoing issue — notwithstanding the sewage leak — and a floating wetland would be a huge benefit to water quality. However, she said the city has not yet explored the cost — something the student presentation said varies between $10-35 US per square foot.

“My first step is I’d like to reach out to Baltimore and see what theirs cost — and what the maintenance costs were, as well,” she said. “From our understanding from the students’ presentation these islands are there for a year or so and then you need to rejuvenate them.

“So we need to get a better understanding of what the long-term maintenance is on them, as well.”

However, from an initial standpoint it looks like a viable option for the Hamilton Harbour, Bunn said.

“Absolutely — there are a lot of things we can do in the harbour, and this would be one potential mitigation for helping clean up the water.”

Fleet said the meeting with city staff was a key part of innovation project, as judges want to see that the group is doing something to actually bring it out into the world.

“Not just creating a solution, but actually how are you going to help improve your community?”

Grade 5 student Coco Craig said the group wanted to deal with water quality because they — and the community — will rely on the water as the grow up.

“We are the future residents of Hamilton and it’s better to keep our area clean,” she said.

Meanwhile, Grade 7 student Alexander Iera said if the city does adopt the idea, the students would be happy that they helped protect the environment — and water quality in Hamilton.

“We helped make the environment a little bit more safe for the future residents of Hamilton and the residents of Hamilton now,” he said.

Fleet said the students are trying to tell as many people as possible about the idea.

“We’re really hoping that we get a chance to go in and build one of these and work alongside the City of Hamilton so we can see the whole thing come to fruition.”

Bunn said it was impressive to see students taking initiative on environmental conservation and water quality.

“I’d love to support this project, keep them engaged and let them know that taking action, seeing that there are issues that need to be dealt with and actually becoming involved, we really want to support that.”