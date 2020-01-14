How to prepare for a nuclear emergency

DURHAM — A recent false alarm has left many Durham residents wondering what they need to do to prepare for a nuclear emergency.
The Region of Durham and Ontario Power Generation have resources available for preparing for an emergency including information about potassium iodine (KI) pills.
HOW WILL I BE NOTIFIED?
If there is a nuclear emergency, residents will be notified in a number of ways including sirens, radio, television, internet, automated telephone call and social media.
WHAT DO I DO?
Residents are advised to go inside and turn on the radio or television for instructions. They should listen to the reports and follow instructions from government officials regarding evacuation, sheltering in place, taking KI pills and reporting to a reception centre for radiation monitoring. Residents should remain calm and evacuate only if advised to do so.
HOW LONG WILL IT TAKE TO EVACUATE?
The containment systems at both Pickering and Darlington Nuclear Generating Stations are designed to contain the release of any radioactive contaminants for two days and seven days respectively. According to the Region's nuclear emergency response plan, the worst-case estimate of evacuation time in the Darlington primary zone is four hours and 55 minutes and eight hours and 40 minutes in Pickering. The Region, OPG and local first responders regularly hold exercises to prepare for an emergency and have plans for reception centres in the event of an emergency.
SHOULD I KEEP POTASSIUM IODINE (KI) TABLETS ON HAND?
The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) requires that KI tablets be sent to anyone living or working within 10 kilometres of a nuclear station. People living within 50 kilometres are also eligible to receive KI tablets and can order them online at preparetobesafe.ca.
WHEN SHOULD I TAKE KI PILLS?
The tablets should be taken before exposure to radioactive iodine during a nuclear emergency with the optimum time being two to six hours earlier. In the event of an emergency that results in a release of radiation to the public, the Chief Medical Officer of Health for Ontario will provide instructions through radio, TV, internet and other available channels on where, when, how, and by whom KI should be taken.
WHAT DO I NEED TO BE PREPARED FOR AN EMERGENCY?
The Region of Durham advises residents to be prepared for two scenarios: being prepared to stay and shelter in place or being prepared to evacuate.
Prepare to stay: Families should have supplies on hand to last at least 72 hours.
- Battery-powered or crank radio
- Bottled water including two litres per day per person
- Cellphone charger (for each type of phone)
- Family emergency plan
- Flashlight, extra batteries, waterproof matches and candle
- Food (canned or dried that does not need to be refrigerated)
- Whistle
Prepare to go: Put the items in a “prepare-to-go” kit such as backpack or small suitcase on wheels.
- Bottled water with at least 500 millilitres per person
- Cash (bills and coins), debit and credit cards
- Cellphone charger (for each type of phone)
- Change of clothing (seasonally appropriate)
- Copies of important documents, including identification, bank and home insurance information
- Extra pair of eyeglasses/contact lenses and solution
- Extra set of house and car keys
- Family Emergency Plan, including Stay-In-Touch list of emergency contacts
- Local street maps
- Non-perishable food/snacks
- Personal hygiene supplies
- Prescription medications for at least a week (ask your pharmacist about medication)
- Special items that may be required for infants, seniors in the household or assistive mobility devices
- Toilet paper
- Towels
- Travel toys or games for kids
The Region of Durham also has information about car kits, first-aid kits, pet kits and advice on preparing for kits for people with disabilities.
