Hamilton councillors vote to bring in photo radar

City councillors have opted to move ahead with a photo radar pilot project with the hope of saving lives on Hamilton roads, despite warnings from staff about potential costs.
The issue is not how much the safety measure could cost, Coun. Sam Merulla said in pushing for the initiative during Monday's public works meeting.
"It's not. It's about the lives that this will save," Merulla said.
City staff advised against taking the photo radar plunge until a 180-day review by the Ministry of Transportation wraps up.
Last month, the province announced regulations to allow municipalities to use photo radar for school and community safety zones, where limits are under 80 kilometres per hour.
However, a staff report warned there could be "significant" costs.
Equipment, administration and public awareness efforts could amount to $2.45 million based on an estimate of 25,000 tickets. At $70 each, the net costs would be $700,000.
Merulla's motion calls for a one-year pilot in school zones using two cameras.
The idea is to assess the technology and how it affects the city and provincial offences court system. Staff are to report back in early 2021. The cost of the pilot will come from the city's red-light camera reserve.
Edward Soldo, the city's director of operations and maintenance, said two cameras could likely rotate between 10 to 15 locations in a year. The province requires signs notifying drivers of the placement of cameras 90 days in advance.
He said the goal for staff would be to have the cameras ready for school in September. After running the pilot in school zones, staff would report back on the idea of expanding to community safety zones, Soldo said.
Coun. Maria Pearson suggested the city formally ask the Ontario government to sidestep the requirement, arguing it makes little sense. "The whole city should be slowing down."
In seconding Merulla's motion, Coun. Chad Collins acknowledged there was "some angst" about the initiative, but supported moving forward. "I'm willing to go down that path."
Coun. Tom Jackson recalled similar reservations of red-light cameras 20 years ago, but said that turned out to be a "tremendous success."
Jackson said an ideal spot for photo radar would be the Kenilworth Access, which can be like the "Indy 500, especially in good weather."
Coun. Lloyd Ferguson, however, agreed with staff's advice to be a "little more cautious" and learn from the province's review.
tmoro@thespec.com
905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro
905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro
City councillors have opted to move ahead with a photo radar pilot project with the hope of saving lives on Hamilton roads, despite warnings from staff about potential costs.
The issue is not how much the safety measure could cost, Coun. Sam Merulla said in pushing for the initiative during Monday's public works meeting.
"It's not. It's about the lives that this will save," Merulla said.
City staff advised against taking the photo radar plunge until a 180-day review by the Ministry of Transportation wraps up.
Last month, the province announced regulations to allow municipalities to use photo radar for school and community safety zones, where limits are under 80 kilometres per hour.
However, a staff report warned there could be "significant" costs.
Equipment, administration and public awareness efforts could amount to $2.45 million based on an estimate of 25,000 tickets. At $70 each, the net costs would be $700,000.
Merulla's motion calls for a one-year pilot in school zones using two cameras.
The idea is to assess the technology and how it affects the city and provincial offences court system. Staff are to report back in early 2021. The cost of the pilot will come from the city's red-light camera reserve.
Edward Soldo, the city's director of operations and maintenance, said two cameras could likely rotate between 10 to 15 locations in a year. The province requires signs notifying drivers of the placement of cameras 90 days in advance.
He said the goal for staff would be to have the cameras ready for school in September. After running the pilot in school zones, staff would report back on the idea of expanding to community safety zones, Soldo said.
Coun. Maria Pearson suggested the city formally ask the Ontario government to sidestep the requirement, arguing it makes little sense. "The whole city should be slowing down."
In seconding Merulla's motion, Coun. Chad Collins acknowledged there was "some angst" about the initiative, but supported moving forward. "I'm willing to go down that path."
Coun. Tom Jackson recalled similar reservations of red-light cameras 20 years ago, but said that turned out to be a "tremendous success."
Jackson said an ideal spot for photo radar would be the Kenilworth Access, which can be like the "Indy 500, especially in good weather."
Coun. Lloyd Ferguson, however, agreed with staff's advice to be a "little more cautious" and learn from the province's review.
tmoro@thespec.com
905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro
905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro
City councillors have opted to move ahead with a photo radar pilot project with the hope of saving lives on Hamilton roads, despite warnings from staff about potential costs.
The issue is not how much the safety measure could cost, Coun. Sam Merulla said in pushing for the initiative during Monday's public works meeting.
"It's not. It's about the lives that this will save," Merulla said.
City staff advised against taking the photo radar plunge until a 180-day review by the Ministry of Transportation wraps up.
Last month, the province announced regulations to allow municipalities to use photo radar for school and community safety zones, where limits are under 80 kilometres per hour.
However, a staff report warned there could be "significant" costs.
Equipment, administration and public awareness efforts could amount to $2.45 million based on an estimate of 25,000 tickets. At $70 each, the net costs would be $700,000.
Merulla's motion calls for a one-year pilot in school zones using two cameras.
The idea is to assess the technology and how it affects the city and provincial offences court system. Staff are to report back in early 2021. The cost of the pilot will come from the city's red-light camera reserve.
Edward Soldo, the city's director of operations and maintenance, said two cameras could likely rotate between 10 to 15 locations in a year. The province requires signs notifying drivers of the placement of cameras 90 days in advance.
He said the goal for staff would be to have the cameras ready for school in September. After running the pilot in school zones, staff would report back on the idea of expanding to community safety zones, Soldo said.
Coun. Maria Pearson suggested the city formally ask the Ontario government to sidestep the requirement, arguing it makes little sense. "The whole city should be slowing down."
In seconding Merulla's motion, Coun. Chad Collins acknowledged there was "some angst" about the initiative, but supported moving forward. "I'm willing to go down that path."
Coun. Tom Jackson recalled similar reservations of red-light cameras 20 years ago, but said that turned out to be a "tremendous success."
Jackson said an ideal spot for photo radar would be the Kenilworth Access, which can be like the "Indy 500, especially in good weather."
Coun. Lloyd Ferguson, however, agreed with staff's advice to be a "little more cautious" and learn from the province's review.
tmoro@thespec.com
905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro
905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro