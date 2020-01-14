Hamilton LRT fallout: Caroline Mulroney ‘disinvited’ from Chamber event by furious Hamilton business leaders

Hamilton business leaders furious over the "betrayal" of a cancelled LRT have given the cold shoulder to yet another top Progressive Conservative politician.

Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney was slated to give a keynote luncheon speech to the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce Jan. 21 at McMaster Innovation Park.

But president Keanin Loomis said the chamber "pulled the invite" after the minister came to town last month and unexpectedly cancelled the city's long-planned light rail transit line, citing budget overruns.

The Spectator could not reach Mulroney on Monday, but Loomis said the minister's office acknowledged the local dissatisfaction spurred by the decision. "They said, 'Yeah, it's probably best that we not come.'"