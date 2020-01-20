Flamborough chamber seeks nominations for Outstanding Business Achievement awards

Do you know a business deserving of recognition?

The Flamborough Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its annual Outstanding Business Achievement awards.

The program aims to recognize outstanding Flamborough businesses and the people behind their operations in a number of categories, including Entrepreneur of the Year, Small Business, Large Business, Service Industry, Professional Service Provider of the Year and Lifetime Achievement. The Flamborough Chamber of Commerce also recognizes a local business that has participated in providing outstanding contributions to the Chamber.

Award recipients will be honoured at a special gala set for March 26 at Flamborough Hills Golf Club.

Last year, Waterdown Collision was the recipient of the FCC Award, while Amy Robson of West Avenue Cider was honoured with the Entrepreneur of the Year Award. M&M Products Quality Home and The Dream Centre received the Small and Large Business of the Year awards, respectively, while Dairy Queen was recognized with the Service Industry award. Claire Drage of Mortgage Alliance was the Professional Service Provider of the Year.

To nominate a business, visit the chamber website at www.flamboroughchamber.ca. The nomination deadline is Feb. 3.