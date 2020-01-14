Torrential rain leads to flooding at Flamborough's Christie Lake

Torrential downpours that dumped between 50-70 mm of rain on Flamborough over the weekend, combined with melting snow has led to flooding on Middletown Road in the vicinity of Middle Spencer Creek and Christie Lake.

In a flood bulletin released just before midnight on Jan. 12, Hamilton Conservation Authority water resources engineer Jonathan Bastien said the public should avoid the area, as flooding is also possible along other areas of Spencer Creek. Trails around Christie Lake are also closed due to flooding.

Bastien said the influx of water presents a balancing act for the HCA between the Christie Lake reservoir levels and potential flooding downstream.

“It’s always a balance of the reservoir levels and the flooding and erosion forces downstream in Dundas,” he said. “We’re trying to balance the flooding both above the dam and below the dam and using the dam as best we can to store some of the run-off volume that’s coming through.”

“It’s always a balance of the reservoir levels and the flooding and erosion forces downstream in Dundas." - Jonathan Bastien

While the conservation authority is conducting maintenance on radial floodgates, Bastien said the HCA is still able to use one of the gates as an emergency flow bypass.

“That was always part of the project — that it was available for outflows as required,” he said. “So we certainly still have access to outflow capacity, even though we are working on the radial gates.”

Bastien said the work on the floodgates is proactive maintenance which involves removing corrosion and lead-based paint from the gates.

“The option that was decided on was removing all of the paint, rather than just repairing the corrosion sites and having to go through the same process every time,” he said. “That way there is no lead paint hazard moving forward.”

While he admitted the work has gone a bit beyond the initial timeline, but Bastien said he expects the work to be complete by the beginning of February.

“It sometimes take a bit longer to remove all the paint properly,” he said, adding the work began in September.