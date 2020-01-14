Help HWDSB name the new Greensville school

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) is asking for community input to name a new elementary school in Greensville.
The new school is being built on the former site of Greensville Elementary School, which was demolished in 2017. Its students have shifted to nearby Spencer Valley Elementary School, which will close once the new school opens.
Construction at the new kindergarten to Grade 8 school, which will be built to accommodate 381 students, got underway in November 2019. The board has endorsed an “aggressive timeline” that would see the school open in September 2020.
In addition to Greensville, HWDSB is also seeking input on a name for the new school on the former Memorial Public School site in Stoney Creek.
According to a HWDSB press release, suggested names of the new school should reflect the board’s vision, mission, commitments and community composition, as well as provide inspiration to students.
In addition, the name should have community and district acceptance, have local community, district, provincial, Canadian or international significance, and address under-represented groups — where appropriate and possible.
Submissions, including the rationale for the name, must be received by Friday, Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. They may be submitted online at or by mail to Hamilton‐Wentworth District School Board, ATTN: Research Specialist (Research & Analytics Department), P.O Box 2558 Hamilton, ON, L8N 3L1.
HWDSB trustees are expected to approve the selected names for the two elementary schools at their May 11 meeting.
