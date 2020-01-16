'They’re fast and furious now': Concerns continue at Flamborough fill dump site

“That is not the impression that I have from the people in the neighbouring residential areas,” VanderBeek said. “My impression is that they were working every day of the week.”

While the numbers provided by Ammendolia would mean a rough estimate of 3,380 and 6,240 loads of fill, Taylor said he and his neighbours believe a conservative estimate would be between 18,000 and 20,000 loads. He said instead of 65-80 loads per day, residents believe there are on average 300 loads — and up to 500 on some days.

However, in an interview Ammendolia said estimates from neighbours about the number of trucks are not accurate, reiterating the site is accepting 65-80 loads, 2-3 days per week.

“If they started back in July, my math says they’re probably around 6,000 loads.”

The permit was issued under the previous fill dumping bylaw, but a new bylaw adopted by council in November will require future fill dumpers to provide detailed soil samples and analysis to ensure the material is clean and tracked to its point of origin.

“We now have a bylaw that says you can’t bring dirt in from outside of Hamilton,” VanderBeek said. “The next guy that wants to do this is going to have a much harder time and he’s going to have to prove he’s an actual farmer.”

Ammendolia said permit was issued to prepare the land for farming, adding the property owner lives at the site with his family and has leased the farmland to an adjacent farmer. The owner of the property is listed as Acorn Holdings Ltd., which lists Greg and Maria Richard of Oakville as directors.

Requests for comment directed to Acorn Landscape Supply, where Greg Richard is listed as yard manager, were not immediately returned.

“We conduct regular inspections and have never witnessed any material other than soil being placed in the fill area,” Ammendolia said in the email. “The applicant regularly brings in granular material — which could be recycled asphalt — to top dress the driveway and the haul roads.”

Taylor said in some cases, dump trucks have left the site with full loads.

“There were about 40 or 50 loads that went down on (Jan. 6) and they all came back full,” he said, alleging someone dumped a load containing sewage and pipe on a property on Brock Road. “The stench you can smell as soon as you open the car door.

“Obviously, someone on the way back to Toronto decided, ‘Let’s dump it and get rid of it here — it’s not a coincidence that the load ended up there at the same time that these guys were coming back full.”

Ammendolia said the 8th Concession landowner has been diligent about monitoring the material coming to the property.

“Based upon what we’ve seen, he turns away a lot of trucks that try to sneak into the site,” he said, adding the source site of the fill gives drivers a ticket with information of where they are supposed to take their load. “If you don’t have that information, they’re going to turn you away.”

Taylor believes the roadway is deteriorating as a result of the dump truck traffic, adding the dump trucks are a hazard to other drivers.

“I’m surprised there hasn’t been a serious accident,” he said. “Some of them are pretty good, but a lot of these guys encroach on your side of the road, you just about end up in the ditch.”

Fellow 8th Concession resident Richard Brown agreed — noting he is particularly concerned about the long queue of trucks that blocks the road.

“I’d love to know how they can say what they’re doing is legally allowed with one flagman out there with 17 dump trucks,” he said. “I’m just waiting for the day — and I hope it doesn’t happen — that somebody has a heart attack or a stroke and EMS can’t get down that road.

“If they have to go all the way around, that’s a matter of life or death.”

However, Ammendolia said the city has been monitoring the condition of the road and said there is no significant damage that they can see.

“If there is going to be some damage, there will likely be damage at the intersection of the 8th Concession and Highway 6 … or at the driveway entrance where the dump trucks have been queuing," he said. “The rest of the road, based on our observations so far, we don’t see any accelerated wear and tear that we can directly attribute to this property.”

When the permit expires, the property owner’s engineer will certify that the work is done according to plan and the city will follow up with an inspection, Ammendolia said.

“If we feel the need for additional testing, we’ll ask for it,” he said, adding if the site doesn’t match the grading plans or the testing produces unsatisfactory results, the city will not release the property owner’s security until it does.

He said if the grading does not match, it could potentially mean removal of material. If there is not enough, the landowner would have to apply for a permit extension.

“Based on our conversations with their engineer and the permit holder, they are on pace to complete,” he said.