Waterdown high school teachers picket as part of latest round of rotating strikes

Waterdown District High School teachers and support staff took to the picket line in front of the Parkside Drive school on Jan. 15 as part of the latest round of one-day rotating strikes by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation.
The strike closed all public high schools in the city, as contract disputes between the province and teachers' unions continue. The province and unions have been bargaining for months on a new collective agreement, but sticking points include class sizes, online learning and wages.
WDHS teacher and union collective bargaining representative Amy Richardson said teachers, who picketed in front of WDHS from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in two shifts, think it is important to raise awareness about why they are striking and what they are bargaining for.
“We’re trying to collectively continue to raise awareness around some of the proposed changes to the education system,” she said. “Would we rather be in our classrooms, would we rather be working under a collective agreement that’s fair for us and most importantly, fair for the students?
“Totally.”
Waterdown high school teachers last striked on Dec. 4 as part of a provincewide one-strike by the OSSTF, but rotating strikes have taken place in other parts of Ontario over the last month. Richardson said the union has conducted polling about the one-day strikes which shows public support for teachers continues to be good.
“Public support is around 60 per cent, which is nice to see,” she said, adding they were well-received to that point in Waterdown. “There have been a lot of honks are people drive by.”
The OSSTF members were joined on the picket line by the Office, Clerical and Technical Unit (OCTU) of the OSSTF, which includes secretarial and support staff.
OCTU member Teresa Maugeri, who works at Allan A. Greenleaf Elementary School said there hasn’t been any negativity in Waterdown.
“We’ve had a lot of support,” she said. “It’s been fantastic.”
Richardson added the province has dropped the mandatory online courses for high schools from four to two, which she said shows the government has seen the public is not in favour of the move.
In terms of the negotiation, union branch president and strike captain Dave Delville said it has been difficult — and many meetings have been cancelled.
“They’ve left our negotiating team sitting in the room and they’ve just not bothered to show up — then the minister holds a news conference,” he said.
Richardson said she feels one of the biggest sticking points in Waterdown is the increase in class sizes.
In fact, Richardson, who teaches English at WDHS said she currently has a class of 31 students which makes it difficult to provide the proper assistance to all students.
“It’s not something as simple as going from 22 students to 25 students,” she said, adding people need to remember that is an average number. “Because it’s an average you get classes that could have 30 students in them — and it could be up to 40 students.”
The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA), which represents teachers from kindergarten through Grade 12 at the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB), launched administrative job action Jan. 13. The union also announced it would be launching a one-day strike on Jan. 21.
The union representing elementary teachers in Ontario announced it will hold a one-day strike at three boards — Toronto, York Region and Ottawa-Carleton — Jan. 20 unless there's progress in contract talks with the government.
Meanwhile, the province said it plans to offer parents up to $60 a day if strike actions close schools or school-based child care centres.
— with files from the Hamilton Spectator.
Waterdown District High School teachers and support staff took to the picket line in front of the Parkside Drive school on Jan. 15 as part of the latest round of one-day rotating strikes by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation.
The strike closed all public high schools in the city, as contract disputes between the province and teachers' unions continue. The province and unions have been bargaining for months on a new collective agreement, but sticking points include class sizes, online learning and wages.
WDHS teacher and union collective bargaining representative Amy Richardson said teachers, who picketed in front of WDHS from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in two shifts, think it is important to raise awareness about why they are striking and what they are bargaining for.
“We’re trying to collectively continue to raise awareness around some of the proposed changes to the education system,” she said. “Would we rather be in our classrooms, would we rather be working under a collective agreement that’s fair for us and most importantly, fair for the students?
“Totally.”
Waterdown high school teachers last striked on Dec. 4 as part of a provincewide one-strike by the OSSTF, but rotating strikes have taken place in other parts of Ontario over the last month. Richardson said the union has conducted polling about the one-day strikes which shows public support for teachers continues to be good.
“Public support is around 60 per cent, which is nice to see,” she said, adding they were well-received to that point in Waterdown. “There have been a lot of honks are people drive by.”
The OSSTF members were joined on the picket line by the Office, Clerical and Technical Unit (OCTU) of the OSSTF, which includes secretarial and support staff.
OCTU member Teresa Maugeri, who works at Allan A. Greenleaf Elementary School said there hasn’t been any negativity in Waterdown.
“We’ve had a lot of support,” she said. “It’s been fantastic.”
Richardson added the province has dropped the mandatory online courses for high schools from four to two, which she said shows the government has seen the public is not in favour of the move.
In terms of the negotiation, union branch president and strike captain Dave Delville said it has been difficult — and many meetings have been cancelled.
“They’ve left our negotiating team sitting in the room and they’ve just not bothered to show up — then the minister holds a news conference,” he said.
Richardson said she feels one of the biggest sticking points in Waterdown is the increase in class sizes.
In fact, Richardson, who teaches English at WDHS said she currently has a class of 31 students which makes it difficult to provide the proper assistance to all students.
“It’s not something as simple as going from 22 students to 25 students,” she said, adding people need to remember that is an average number. “Because it’s an average you get classes that could have 30 students in them — and it could be up to 40 students.”
The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA), which represents teachers from kindergarten through Grade 12 at the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB), launched administrative job action Jan. 13. The union also announced it would be launching a one-day strike on Jan. 21.
The union representing elementary teachers in Ontario announced it will hold a one-day strike at three boards — Toronto, York Region and Ottawa-Carleton — Jan. 20 unless there's progress in contract talks with the government.
Meanwhile, the province said it plans to offer parents up to $60 a day if strike actions close schools or school-based child care centres.
— with files from the Hamilton Spectator.
Waterdown District High School teachers and support staff took to the picket line in front of the Parkside Drive school on Jan. 15 as part of the latest round of one-day rotating strikes by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation.
The strike closed all public high schools in the city, as contract disputes between the province and teachers' unions continue. The province and unions have been bargaining for months on a new collective agreement, but sticking points include class sizes, online learning and wages.
WDHS teacher and union collective bargaining representative Amy Richardson said teachers, who picketed in front of WDHS from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in two shifts, think it is important to raise awareness about why they are striking and what they are bargaining for.
“We’re trying to collectively continue to raise awareness around some of the proposed changes to the education system,” she said. “Would we rather be in our classrooms, would we rather be working under a collective agreement that’s fair for us and most importantly, fair for the students?
“Totally.”
Waterdown high school teachers last striked on Dec. 4 as part of a provincewide one-strike by the OSSTF, but rotating strikes have taken place in other parts of Ontario over the last month. Richardson said the union has conducted polling about the one-day strikes which shows public support for teachers continues to be good.
“Public support is around 60 per cent, which is nice to see,” she said, adding they were well-received to that point in Waterdown. “There have been a lot of honks are people drive by.”
The OSSTF members were joined on the picket line by the Office, Clerical and Technical Unit (OCTU) of the OSSTF, which includes secretarial and support staff.
OCTU member Teresa Maugeri, who works at Allan A. Greenleaf Elementary School said there hasn’t been any negativity in Waterdown.
“We’ve had a lot of support,” she said. “It’s been fantastic.”
Richardson added the province has dropped the mandatory online courses for high schools from four to two, which she said shows the government has seen the public is not in favour of the move.
In terms of the negotiation, union branch president and strike captain Dave Delville said it has been difficult — and many meetings have been cancelled.
“They’ve left our negotiating team sitting in the room and they’ve just not bothered to show up — then the minister holds a news conference,” he said.
Richardson said she feels one of the biggest sticking points in Waterdown is the increase in class sizes.
In fact, Richardson, who teaches English at WDHS said she currently has a class of 31 students which makes it difficult to provide the proper assistance to all students.
“It’s not something as simple as going from 22 students to 25 students,” she said, adding people need to remember that is an average number. “Because it’s an average you get classes that could have 30 students in them — and it could be up to 40 students.”
The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA), which represents teachers from kindergarten through Grade 12 at the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB), launched administrative job action Jan. 13. The union also announced it would be launching a one-day strike on Jan. 21.
The union representing elementary teachers in Ontario announced it will hold a one-day strike at three boards — Toronto, York Region and Ottawa-Carleton — Jan. 20 unless there's progress in contract talks with the government.
Meanwhile, the province said it plans to offer parents up to $60 a day if strike actions close schools or school-based child care centres.
— with files from the Hamilton Spectator.